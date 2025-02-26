Andretti Global leader reveals 'same but different' look of IndyCar team after Michael Andretti's exit

Michael Andretti shockingly stepped down from his role as chairman and CEO of Andretti Global in September 2024. He identified himself as an obstacle to the team's F1 efforts and handed full ownership of his organization to partner and Group 1001 CEO, Dan Towriss. Andretti Global COO Rob Edwards has now revealed how the team's operations feel going into the 2025 season.

In the aftermath of Michael Andretti's exit, TWG Global, the investment group that oversees Andretti Global's racing properties, hired two veteran NASCAR executives - Doug Dochardt and Jill Gregory - in senior leadership roles.

However, Rob Edwards has revealed that the face of the team's IndyCar operations remains nearly the same but somehow feels very different.

"The best news from our IndyCar program’s point of view is that with everything going on, from myself to the engineers and the guys on the floor, it’s looked very much the same. It clearly feels different, and it is different, but in terms of what we’ve been doing, the tools we’ve been given to work with, and everything else, it’s just a continuation of what we’ve been doing," Rob said via IndyStar.

Michael Andretti had announced his exit via an official statement, which was accompanied by a lengthy, heartfelt letter to his fans. He continued with the team in an advisory and ambassadorial role. During IndyCar's 2025 media days, Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood revealed how the team dynamics didn't feel as different with the 1991 CART champion still contributing to the team's progress.

Bobby Rahal declares Michael Andretti's exit is a "shame" for IndyCar

Bobby Rahal at the Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

Three-time IndyCar champion Bobby Rahal, the co-owner of IndyCar team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, commented on Michael Andretti's IndyCar exit in January this year. As a driver, Rahal butted heads with Andretti countless times on the track in the 1980s and 90s.

Their rivalry continued well after retirement as their IndyCar teams battled it out for the ultimate glory until last year. Rahal spoke about Andretti's tough decision of stepping down on the Pit Pass Indy podcast.

"I think it's a shame. I don't know what all happened there, but Michael's been so involved in this series for so many years, both as a driver and an owner. To be frank, I think it's a loss for the series to not have Michael in the paddock. I mean he is a dynamic guy, had a very successful time in the series with Honda or Chevy, brought up a lot of great racing drivers - Dario (Franchitti, 4-time IndyCar champ) and others. It's going to be very strange to not see him in the paddock. I think that's a loss for IndyCar," the 1986 Indy 500 winner said.

Michael Andretti might not be entirely absent from the 2025 IndyCar season. He could show up at certain race weekends, with the prestigious Indy 500 being the most important, where his son Marco will record his 20th attempt to win "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

The American team will kick off its 2025 season with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2, with its three superstar drivers, Colton Herta, 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, and Kyle Kirkwood.

