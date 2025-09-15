Andretti Global sends uplifting message to Will Power after unfortunate Team Penske split

IndyCar star Will Power announced after the 2025 IndyCar season that he will leave Team Penske after 17 successful years with the team. Just a day after the announcement, Andretti Global announced Power's signing as Colton Herta's replacement. Andretti COO recently came out and sent an uplifting message for Australian's after the unfortunate Team Penske split.

Will Power's Team Penske contract was a talking point since the start of the 2025 season, as it was the last year on his contract. The two-time IndyCar winner was under ambiguity regarding his Penske contract until the end of the season.

Even at the last race at Nashville Superspeedway, Power wasn't sure of what the future held for him. As the exit was confirmed, the Australian was signed by Andretti Global.

Andretti Global COO Rob Edwards came out with an uplifting message for Will Power. Edwards previously worked with the two-time IndyCar driver about two decades ago when he raced for Walker Racing in Champ Car.

NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland

“One of the great things about Will, for as long as he's been doing it, and (Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott) Dixon, is they live it and breathe it. They haven't got distracted by other things. They are competitive. They win. Will works as hard at it right this day as at any time in his career. And so I just want Will Power to be the Will Power that you and I both know.” (via Racer)

Rob Edwards expects Power to be a great addition to the team and make the team stronger. Detailing the same, he said,

“I think that he will make us stronger as a team, and pull the other guys to rise to that same level, because he's going to set the benchmark. He has the track record and everyone respects him because of that. He will set the standard, and the other two will rise because of that.”

Will Power open up about retirement after signing with Andretti Global

Scott Dixon recently came out and opened up about Will Power speaking to him about retirement about five years ago. As the Australian signed a contract with Andretti Global, he featured on the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast and opened up about his future in IndyCar. Detailing how he plans on racing in the American open wheel racing series for three years, he said,

“I think if you keep the desire, you have to keep working out, obviously be incredibly fit. I think I can go another, let's check in in three years' time, but I would say five years, you can still be very competitive as long as you aren't slacking off in any way.”

Colton Herta's move to an F1 reserve driver role for Cadillac F1 opened up the position for Power.

