"Anything Roger Penske touches turns to gold" - Tony Stewart hails $6.6 Bn IndyCar owner's success

Roger Penske single-handedly owns the premier American open-wheel racing scene. While Tony Stewart has never collaborated with the 87-year-old, he claimed that anything the motorsport tycoon touches turns into gold.

Since the formation of Team Penske in 1968, the team has earned the majority of its fame from IndyCar. However, they have won championships and races in other racing series like NASCAR, World Endurance Championship, etc.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart never worked with Roger Penske. He always remained stern about continuing with Haas in his career, which even the 87-year-old regrets.

Reflecting on why his paths never crossed with the $6.6 billion tycoon (via Forbes), on Pit Pass Indy podcast, Stewart said:

"Yeah, I mean it's obviously anything that Roger [Penske] touches, I feel like turns to gold immediately. I mean, Roger is one of the most passionate persons of motorsports of anyone I have ever met in my life, but anything that he gets involved in motorsports, he does it right. He does it 100 percent, he doesn't cut corners.

"And his stats show that so he gets the results from it, but you know him being involved with IndyCar now on the leadership side and taking over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, I think the sky's the limit for those two groups," Stewart added.

On the other hand, Team Penske has been doing fairly well in IndyCar. They won the premier race of the series (Indy 500) at the hands of Josef Newgarden last year.

Roger Penske shares his take on Team Penske's success in IndyCar

Roger Penske at the Rolex 24 at Daytona - Source: Getty

Josef Newgarden's victory was Team Penske's 20th victory around the elusive track. The Mooresville-based team is the most successful at the IMS and the championship.

Reflecting on the success that the team has endured over the decades, Roger Penske said, via PR Newswire:

"At Team Penske, our greatest asset is our human capital; the knowledge and experience of our team, along with the continuity and commitment with our partners creates our competitive advantage. To be associated with the Borg-Warner Trophy is amazing and so special for us, because we know the hours and hours of dedication that goes into it."

Will Power, Josef Newgarden, and Scott McLaughlin will form the 2025 driver lineup of Team Penske in IndyCar. Both Power and Newgarden have won their championships with the team.

McLaughlin will hope to join an elite list of drivers to have won the championship driving for the elusive team. The 2025 season will begin around the streets of St. Petersburg, a race where he will be looking to redeem himself after getting disqualified for exploiting the push-to-pass system like his teammate Newgarden.

