Arrow McLaren acquires Andretti Global’s IndyCar shop for $10.25M

The Arrow McLaren racing team recently made a major announcement for the 2026 season. The team announced their new facility in Zionsville, which is 10 miles away from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The current headquarters are located in Indianapolis.

Ad

The new facility is located at 7615 Zionsville Road in Indianapolis. The new 74,000 to 86,000 square foot facility will allow the team to showcase their accomplishments, a new fitness center, and a second-floor mezzanine. The team will remodel the building to match the brand colors.

Zak Brown, CEO of Arrow McLaren racing spoke about the new facility. He said (via Motorsporweek.com)

"We’re proud to begin the renovation and grow our footprint right here in Indianapolis. The investment is a big step in our long-term growth, and this new facility will provide our team with state-of-the-art tools, equipment and space to keep pushing forward.”

Ad

Trending

Prior to it being purchased by the Papaya outfit, the facility housed IndyCar's Andretti Global team. The purchase began back in 2023, when Andretti announced they were building a new facility for themselves.

This led to the Indianapolis-based team abandoning their own plans of building, and they purchased the former Andretti headquarters. However, the Papaya-based outfit is not the only one to make a move, as earlier this month Ed Carpenter Racing also announced their new facility, which will be ready by 2027.

Ad

Arrow McLaren driver speaks about the "only way" McLaren can outperform Alex Palou

The Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward recently spoke about his race at Toronto. He also touched upon what the team needs to do in order to challenge the current championship leader, Alex Palou.

The 26-year-old drives the #5 Arrow McLaren powered by Chevrolet. He took victory at the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race held on July 20 after he had started the race in 10th place.

Ad

O' Ward won the event with the help of good strategies and managed to make his way up the grid and claim his ninth win in the series. While talking to Eric Smith from IndyCar.com, the Arrow McLaren driver spoke about his race and highlighted the championship battle.

“Obviously, we're at a time in the championship where we're going to have to get a little bit more into the conversation of getting our elbows out because that's what I had to do just to open the doors to having a chance to win this race (Toronto). That's the only way we're even going to catch a whiff of making him sweat a little bit,” he said

Prior to the Toronto race , Palou led the championship with a 129 lead over O'Ward in second place. However, the point deficit has now been slashed to 99 points. The Arrow McLaren driver currently sits in second place in the drivers' championship with 437 points to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.