Arrow McLaren drops 3-word reaction to announcement of the IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington in Texas

IndyCar recently revealed that the first-ever Grand Prix of Arlington, Texas, will take place on 15th March next year. This news has created immense buzz among the fans as well as the participating teams, and in line with this, the Arrow McLaren racing team has reacted to it.

The Tony Kanaan-led Arrow McLaren, via its official X handle, has come up with a three-word response to the Arlington update by IndyCar. The latter firstly added the following via X:

"A showdown in the Lone Star State. The date for the 2026 @Arlington_GP is set!."

As a response, the Indianapolis-based team's reaction was:

"See y'all then."

The 2026 IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington race weekend will begin from 13th March onward, with the main event (Grand Prix) slated to take place on 15th March.

The tickets for the mega event will go on sale later this year. They will be distributed via a joint-venture between Penske Entertainment, the Dallas Cowboys, and REV Entertainment.

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward's reaction to Arlington update

While Arrow McLaren has come up with a cheeky reaction to IndyCar's Arlington post, its driver, Pato O'Ward, has also had his say on the same. The 25-year-old is eagerly looking forward to next year's event.

"The INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington is definitely circled on the calendar. Texans love racing, and they love big events. So, this is going to be mega. Hopefully, it will set the new standard for a street circuit race in North America." O'Ward said via IndyCar.

The 2026 event will take place around the 2.73-mile street circuit featuring 14-turns, that would see the IndyCars zoom past the iconic AT&T stadium (home of the National Football League's Dallas Cowboys), Globe Life Field (home of Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers), and also through Arlington's core sports and entertainment areas.

Arrow McLaren is one of the steadily rising teams in the world of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. In line with this, Pato O'Ward and Co. would want to make a strong impression at next year's event.

O'Ward is the Indianapolis-based outfit's fastest rising star with a strong fifth-place finish in last year's drivers' world championship. In the fiercely contested 17-race campaign, the 25-year-old was able to go wheel-to-wheel with the heavy hitters of the sport on many occasions, and it was because of this that he managed to amass 460 points in the standings (three wins, six top-five, and 10 top-ten finishes).

The ongoing 2025 IndyCar season has not begun on the right note for him as he finished 11th in the season-opening race in St. Petersburg.

