Arrow McLaren reprimands Nolan Siegel after X-Rated radio rant against Scott McLaughlin and Penske at WWTR

Arrow McLaren has issued an official statement condemning Nolan Siegel's furious rant on team radio at IndyCar's Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at WWTR, directed towards Scott McLaughlin and Team Penske. The 20-year-old voiced his frustration after getting a drive-through penalty for blocking McLaughlin, who was leading the race.

Siegel was about to be lapped by the Penske driver. He put up an unnecessarily aggressive defense, nearly pushing his rival off the track. IndyCar found it appropriate to give the Arrow McLaren driver a drive-through penalty for his dangerous maneuver.

Siegel was disgruntled with the penalty and sounded off about it on his team radio. He also referred to his Detroit GP incident with Scott McLaughlin, where the latter bumped him on a restart, causing him to spin and lose multiple places on track.

"Bullsh*t, f****** bullsh*t. Absolutely not, absolutely not. He fu**** takes me out last race, and he gets to f****** continue? No. F*** that sh*t. Tell Penske to go f*** themselves. I want you to talk to them about that penalty. That's f****** bullsh*t," he said.

A clip of his whole verbal attack on Penske went viral on social media, with fans expressing displeasure. Consequently, Arrow McLaren issued a statement on Wednesday about the same.

"At Arrow McLaren, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism, respect and sportsmanship - on and off the track. The language expressed over our radio during this past race weekend does not reflect who we are as a team. We do not condone that behavior. We’ve addressed it directly with Nolan, and he is taking responsibility for his actions," it read.

"Accountability is a core value at Arrow McLaren, and we expect every team member to represent our partners, fans and organization with integrity. Additionally, we expect our fans and online community to act with respect and civility, and we will not tolerate hate, abuse, or discrimination within our social media platforms. It is vital that we collectively maintain a safe and welcoming community for all involved."

Siegel eventually finished the race in P19, one place up from his starting position, P20. As for Scott McLaughlin, who was Team Penske's only hope after Will Power suffered a mysterious puncture and Josef Newgarden crashed with Louis Foster, he retired in lap 216 with a mechanical issue.

Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood won the race, with Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward finishing behind him in P2.

Did Arrow McLaren TP Tony Kanaan set a bad precedent for Nolan Siegel with Detroit GP clash against Scott McLaughlin?

Tony Kanaan with Nolan Siegel at the 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

IndyCar's 2025 Detroit GP on June 1 witnessed a rare off-track clash. After Scott McLaughlin bumped a slow-going Nolan Siegel on the main straight after a restart, Arrow McLaren Team Principal reacted to a clip of the incident on IndyCar's social media account.

"Oh ok then...." he wrote in the middle of the race.

After the race, McLaughlin clapped back at Kanaan's post, writing:

"Misjudged this one. Ol’mate broke quite a bit earlier than I anticipated. Good to see McLaren team principals are still on the hunt for beef… @GoodRanchers has loads for ya. Use code #BrakeLater for 0% off."

The Team Penske driver's message didn't go down well with the Arrow McLaren boss. He continued the feud by dragging McLaughlin's heartbreaking crash at the 109th Indy 500 in May into the equation. This sour exchange between the two left fans divided.

Though they cleared the air coming into the race weekend at the WWT Raceway, it does bring up the question: Did Tony Kanaan's hot handling of the situation lead his driver, Nolan Siegel, to react aggressively this time around?

