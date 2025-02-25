"Based on a true story" - Danica Patrick makes critical remark as Pfizer hires FDA official as CMO

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick uploaded a story on her Instagram on February 24, 2025, as she shared online medicine platform Truemeds’ owner Calley Means’ post about Pfizer’s new Chief Medical Officer’s appointment. The 42-year-old made remarks about the CMO in the caption as she shared the post.

Ad

Patrizia Cavazzoni, the former director of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) was announced as the Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President at Pfizer on February 24, 2025.

Cavazzoni left her role at the FDA 10 days before Donald Trump's oath-taking ceremony in January 2025 and has now joined the private pharmaceutical industry. As Calley Means shared the post on Instagram, he uploaded a caption asking for the corruption to stop as it read,

Ad

Trending

“This was the nation's top drug regulator last month. Can we all come together and agree this corruption needs to end?”

Ad

Danica Patrick shared the same on her Instagram story and suggested that she'd seen this storyline of a top executive at a Government agency leaving to join a global company. The caption read,

“I think I have seen this storyline in a movie... Based on a true story. This has happened for too long.”

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Patrizia Cavazzoni was amongst the officials who left prior to Donald Trump's administration coming into power. Danica Patrick got involved in the world of politics last year and supported Trump during the 2024 US Presidential election campaign.

Ad

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver was spotted at multiple rallies and spoke on behalf of the US President. Danica Patrick was also present for Trump's inauguration ceremony as well as the oath-taking ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.

Danica Patrick congratulated Tulsi Gabbard on becoming the Director of the National Intelligence

Danica Patrick uses her social media presence to support Donald Trump and the Republicans. Tulsi Gabbard, who is a good friend of Patrick's, was recently appointed as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in Trump's cabinet.

Ad

The former IndyCar driver was present for Gabbard's hearing and uploaded photos from the same as she congratulated the new DNI. The caption of the post read,

“So proud of @TulsiGabbard for showing the poise and presence needed to be our director of national intelligence. Not only does her 22 years of service to our country in office and in uniform prove her heart and competence..... but her friends and family do too. The kind of people she attracts are the best kind. Honest, caring, down to earth, and strong.”

Ad

Danica Patrick also shared a story on her Instagram about the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) putting almost all its employees on administrative leave]. Nearly 14,000 employees were sent on leave with Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggesting only 294 employees, the ones in core leadership and crucial roles continue to work.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback