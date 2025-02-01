Bayley teases Indy 500 appearance as Royal Rumble brings WWE stars to IndyCar's home

IndyCar and WWE are seemingly icons of American culture worldwide. While the IndyCar season is yet to get underway, the wrestling series has year-round action. Moreover, as the Royal Rumble is being held in Indianapolis this year, WWE star Bayley visited the legendary Indianapolis track.

Bayley is a California-born wrestler and one of the most successful female wrestlers in the series. She is the first woman to have completed the triple crown of wrestling, by winning the women's Raw, SmackDown, and Tag Team Championship.

Moreover, the 35-year-old is the reigning Royal Rumble winner, and with this year's rumble being held in Indianapolis. Bayley decided to venture out with Cody Rhodes and posted images and a video of herself kissing the elusive 2.5-mile track while hinting at the possibility of attending this year's Indy 500. She captioned the same:

"Indy Motor Speedway! Insane energy in this place, even when empty. And you know I had to kiss the bricks for good luck. I might have to join 350,000 people at the next #indy500 🤔 Thank you for having us!"

Bayley was not the only wrestler who visited the track as many other wrestlers have admitted their love of racing.

WWE X IndyCar crossover further intensifies

On the other hand, an array of WWE stars went to the track. While Bayley's venture seemed to be a trip alongside Cody Rhodes, a group of wrestlers went to the track for a different reason.

Rapper and wrestler Ron Killings went along with Shayna Baszler, Ivar, Erik, and Sonya Deville as part of a make-a-wish initiative for young children. The stars shared their awards, autographed memorabilia, tried their hands on the simulator, and much more during their time at the Indianapolis track. A collaborative post on Instagram by Killings and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway showcased the same and was captioned:

"Shoutout these #WWE Superstars who stopped by the Racing Capital of the World with @makeawishamericato grant some wishes to some awesome kids!"

The 2025 season is scheduled to begin on March 2, at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. While most teams and drivers would get their chance at driving the cars at the race weekend, three teams participated in a private test at Thermal Club.

Andretti's Marcus Erricson lit up the timing sheets around the circuit in the same. Shockingly, PREMA came to the IndyCar grid having gathered steam as Robert Shwartzman finished the day with a respectable time that outpaced the other Andretti of Colton Herta.

On the other hand, the upcoming season is slated to be one for the history books as Alex Palou is on the verge of winning his third consecutive title. However, the Spanish driver has never won a solitary race at the Indy 500, which Josef Newgarden has won for the past two years.

Thus, the 2025 IndyCar season could develop a hoard of narratives as either Palou could complete his three-peat at winning the championship or Newgarden could become the first driver to complete a three-peat at winning the Indy 500.

