"Be yourself, be confident": Katherine Legge sends a message to budding female racers on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Katherine Legge, who competes part-time in the NTT IndyCar Series for Dale Coyne Racing in the No. 51 Honda, shared a few words of encouragement for aspiring female racers to mark the National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) which is celebrated annually on February 5. Her message was shared on Instagram via the @iheartwomenssports account to inspire young girls looking to break into the racing world.

NGWSD is an annual event observed in early February to recognize the achievements of female athletes, emphasize the importance of sports for women and girls, and support the push for gender equality in athletics. Legge shared the following message to inspire young girls to follow their dreams:

"Tomorrow, February the 5th, is National Girls and Women in Sports Day. And I just want to say to all the girls out there who want to get into racing; be yourself, be confident, work really hard, and never, ever, ever give up. We've seen so much progress in women in racing due to so many organizations making leaps and bounds and strides in the right direction."

The Guildford-born driver also spoke about how the racing world has shifted in the last two decades since she has been involved in motorsport and how more and more incredibly talented female racers are starting to show up on the scene.

"In the last couple of decades that I've been involved in professional racing, we've seen attendance, we've seen demographics, we've seen drivers change so much. We've gone from being a gimmick and a one-off to being a force to be reckoned with," she concluded.

Legge also competes part-time in the IMSA SportsCar Championship for the Gradient Racing team, and has scored four class wins and 11 class podiums in her career with the best overall result of a fourth-place finish.

Katherine Legge jokingly questioned his teammate's statement about her looks

Katherine Legge recently responded in a joking manner to a comment from her teammate Jack Harvey. The two British drivers, who both compete part-time in IndyCar for Dale Coyne Racing, appeared together on a team trading card where Harvey made a lighthearted remark about Legge's appearance.

Harvey had written a note on the card, accompanied by an arrow pointing to Legge's picture, that read: "Best looking teammate I've ever had." Legge later shared an image of the card on her Instagram stories, responding with humor. She questioned whether the comment was truly a compliment, considering she is the only female teammate Harvey has ever had.

"Not sure this is a compliment @jack_harvey93, aren't I the only female teammate you've had?!!..." she wrote.

Legge also revealed that the trading card, featuring Harvey’s note, would be given to one of her lucky fans.

"Btw one fan will actually get this trading card," she added on her IG stories.

Katherine Legge has always encouraged the participation of female drivers in motorsport and recently she even started a new podcast, ‘Throttle Therapy with Katherine Legge’ with iHeart Women’s Sports, where she talks about the achievements of women in sports.

