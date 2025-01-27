“Best racing promos we’ve seen”: NASCAR insider in awe of Fox Sports’ new promotional video featuring IndyCar star Alex Palou

FOX Sports Productions has released another compelling promotional video for the NTT IndyCar Series, showcasing three-time series champion Alex Palou. The video garnered the attention of motorsports insider Jeff Gluck, who praised FOX Sports for their production ahead of their first season broadcasting IndyCar races.

Nathan Brown, an IndyCar court reporter for Indy Star Sports, took to X to share the montage video of the champion driver, penning a message that read:

"Here's @IndyCarOnFOX's latest @IndyCar promo featuring 3-time & 2-time defending champ @AlexPalou:"

Palou is a three-time IndyCar Series champion having been the titlist in 2021, 2023, and 2024. The 27-year-old from Spain is a 12-time winner on the circuit.

Palou's video comes not long after FOX Sports released a similar hype video featuring two-time series champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden. Gluck, who praised both videos, made his feelings known on X that the Palou video was just as great as the Newgarden one, praising FOX Sports by saying:

"Damn...Fox is not missing with these. Two-for-two in making some of the best racing promos we've seen in years."

When Brown took to X to share the Newgarden video a few weeks earlier, Gluck applauded FOX Sports with another message, writing:

"This ad is further evidence Fox is really, really going all-out for its first year of IndyCar. This is a terrific attention-grabber and exposure."

After the 2024 season, IndyCar parted ways with longtime broadcasting network NBC. Now, FOX Sports will serve as the premier home for IndyCar as it'll broadcast every race in the 2025 campaign, including the prestigious Indianapolis 500. FOX Sports will continue its partnership with NASCAR, which started in 2001, as the network will air the season's first 12 races of 2025 starting with the season-opening Daytona 500.

NASCAR set to release two original documentaries ahead of the 2025 season

While FOX Sports continues to preview its first season broadcasting the NTT IndyCar Series, the network is still doing cool features with NASCAR ahead of 2025. It was recently announced that FOX Sports and NASCAR Studios are partnering up to release two documentaries ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The first of the two documentaries will be "The Madhouse: NASCAR’s Return to Bowman Gray Stadium" which will highlight NASCAR's return to Bowman Gray Stadium for next Sunday's Busch Clash exhibition race. The film releases on Monday, January 27.

The second documentary is titled "So Damn Close: Atlanta ’24". This documentary takes a look back at last year's finish at Atlanta, which saw Daniel Suarez prevail over Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in one of the sport's closest finishes. It is set to release after the Daytona Duels on February 13.

