NASCAR announces two original documentaries to launch 2025 season

Ahead of the 2025 season, NASCAR will be rolling out two brand new racing documentaries, announced in a statement by FOX Sports Films and NASCAR Studios. The names of the two films are "The Madhouse: NASCAR’s Return to Bowman Gray Stadium" and "So Damn Close: Atlanta ’24".

"The Madhouse: NASCAR’s Return to Bowman Gray Stadium" will highlight NASCAR's return to Bowman Gray Stadium for the season-opening Busch Clash exhibition race. The film, narrated by FOX Sports’ Emmy Award-winning storyteller Tom Rinaldi, will explore both the track's deep-rooted racing history as well as focus on the preparation for NASCAR's return. The documentary will debut on Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. EST on FS1.

Meanwhile, "So Damn Close: Atlanta ’24" will highlight last year's three-wide photo finish in the Cup Series race at Atlanta that saw Daniel Suarez win over Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch. The film will see all three drivers get together to reflect on the finish while also featuring other outside perspectives from the historic event.

Barry Nugent, the vice president of development and original programming at FOX Sports, expressed his enthusiasm about the two films in a statement that read:

“FOX Sports is excited to partner with NASCAR Studios to bring fans closer to the fast-paced racing action than ever before. From the historic return to Bowman Gray to the unforgettable moments of last year’s race in Atlanta, these films not only showcase the electrifying action behind the world of motorsports but provide unprecedented access into the stories that bring this sport to life,” Nugent said in a statement released by NASCAR.

John Dahl, NASCAR's senior vice president of content, also released a statement to express his excitement for the NASCAR Studios production, writing:

“We’re thrilled to team up with FOX Sports to explore the rich stories of these two events. It’s the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has been at Bowman Gray in over half a century, and last year’s race in Atlanta was historic in its own right. Our team at NASCAR Studios has enjoyed diving into these projects to help give them the attention they deserve.”

NASCAR to release second season of "NASCAR: Full Speed" Netflix docuseries in 2025

The two FOX Sports documentaries set to release soon aren't the only behind-the-scenes films NASCAR will be a part of in 2025. Last September, it was announced that NASCAR would be bringing back "NASCAR: Full Speed," a docuseries highlighting the NASCAR playoffs, in 2025.

Tim Clark, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, sent out a statement at the time regarding the second season, writing:

“Early into the Full Speed process, I knew we wanted to find more ways to collaborate and capitalize on new opportunities for NASCAR as cultural demand for compelling sports stories continues to grow. Words + Pictures is the premier storyteller in the sports content space, and Connor’s team excels in not just generating big ideas and visions but executing them in ways that captivate big audiences.”

The first season of "NASCAR: Full Speed" featured multiple Cup Series drivers, including Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, William Byron, and Joey Logano.

