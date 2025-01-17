"Bills are gonna win the Super Bowl": IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin backs Josh Allen for NFL history

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin has predicted that the Buffalo Bills will win the 2025 Super Bowl and expressed his support for their quarterback, Josh Allen.

After the 2024 IndyCar season ended, McLaughlin, who finished third in the standings, likened his No. 3 Team Penske team, which he calls the 'thirsty threes', to the NFL's Buffalo Bills. Both teams have a huge and passionate fan following but haven't won the top prize in their respective series. The Bills, especially, have never won the Super Bowl and are infamous for their four straight losses at the big game between 1991 and 1994.

"We’re close, but we’re just not there. We’re very good and have a mad dog fan base like them, too," he said via IndyCar in October last year.

McLaughlin was questioned about this comparison and if he feels his No. 3 team could finally win the championship, the New Zealand driver replied:

"Yeah because Bills are gonna win the Super Bowl. That's my pick. I love Josh Allen, man."

After the prediction, he spoke about his racing mindset and the positive expectations for 2025.

"I feel good and everyone knows like I have fun and muck around and whatever, but I'm pretty serious obviously, at the same time. That's just how I go about my racing. We certainly feel like we are on the cusp of something cool."

2025 will be Scott McLaughlin's fifth season in IndyCar. He aims to win both the prestigious Indy 500 and his maiden championship, having recorded a career-best season in 2024. Josh Allen, similarly, is leading the 2024 NFL MVP race. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is among his main rivals in the MVP race.

Scott McLaughlin aims to recreate his Supercars heroics in IndyCar in 2025

AUTO: APR 30 INDYCAR Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin had a mostly linear upward graph when he raced in the Supercars Championship. In his first full-time season in 2010, he finished 10th in the standings. After that, he consistently improved to finish fifth, eighth, third, and second in the next four seasons.

That was followed by three consecutive championships from 2018 to 2020. Scott McLaughlin's IndyCar graph has been very similar. He finished 14th in the standings in his rookie year before improving it to fourth in 2022 and further to two third-place finishes in 2023 and 2024.

When a reporter presented him with this comparison on IndyCar's media day this week, McLaughlin replied:

"Yeah, it's funny you brought it up because I've said that to Ben, my engineer, a couple of times. I feel like I am in exactly the same position when I signed on with Penske in 2017 for Supercars. I feel like I've done a lot of my learning.

"I think, in 2016, as well, in Supercars, I finished third in the championship and had a couple race wins, and I really felt that I could have that next step. And ultimately I didn't win that championship. I lost it on the last race. But I put myself in a really good spot. I feel like I'm in that same mindset here."

If not for bad luck on a couple of occasions, the 2024 championship could've been Scott McLaughlin's to win. Nonetheless, he goes into the 2025 IndyCar season as one of the favorites to topple defending champion Alex Palou.

