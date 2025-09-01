Bombshell announcements about Will Power and Colton Herta's future incoming, claims IndyCar insider

Team Penske is reportedly set to announce the axing of Will Power on Tuesday, September 2, with David Malukas expected to pilot the No. 12 Chevy in 2026. IndyCar insider Marshall Pruett has claimed that the two-time IndyCar champion could announce his next move on the same day, hinting at Colton Herta's Andretti Global seat as the destination.

Power was supposed to meet Team Penske owner Roger Penske after the season finale in Nashville on Sunday to discuss the contract situation for 2026, but the 88-year-old had to postpone the meeting. However, it seems like the contract decision has been made for him.

In a video on social media platform X, Marshall Pruett shared that press releases from Team Penske and Will Power's next team are expected on Tuesday.

"We have a certain beloved driver, a DJ Willie P (Will Power), we are looking at a press release from his team, told to expect it to become his former team... young driver who's expected to replace him," Pruett said.

He then elaborated on Power's next move, which seems to be his joining Andretti Global to replace Colton Herta, who is rumored to be exploring options to race in F2 for 2026, which would earn him the required points to get an FIA super licence and be eligible for an F1 seat in 2027.

"Told possibly there will be a press release as well on Tuesday about where DJ Willie P is turning up, and where the driver he's replacing could be going to... I don't know, Europe is the rumor that we've heard," the IndyCar reporter added.

Power was Team Penske's best performer this season. He looked set to win the Music City GP on Sunday if not for stalling his No. 12 Chevy in the pits during a pit stop.

Will Power shares an emotional message for Roger Penske after the 2025 IndyCar season finale

Will Power with Roger Penske at the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Champion's Portraits - Source: Getty

2025 was Will Power's 17th season with Team Penske. The Australian driver had joined the team in 2009 and recorded most of his IndyCar success with them, including two championships, 42 of his 45 career wins, including the 2018 Indy 500, and went atop the all-time list of drivers with most poles, with 71 poles to his name.

The split, which seems imminent, would put an end to one of IndyCar's most iconic partnerships. After the season finale in Nashville, the 44-year-old reflected on the surreal journey and expressed gratitude to Roger Penske for facilitating all the success.

"No matter what happens, Roger's been extremely good to me, very, very good to me. I've been lucky I've got the chance to win championships, Indy 500, a lot of races, poles. So whatever happens, I think, I was so lucky to drive for Roger Penske, and the people at the team, the group. Ah man! Gives me goosebumps thinking about it," Power told reporter Bob Pockrass.

Though Power's season ended with a mediocre P21 finish in Nashville, it was a great day for Team Penske, with Josef Newgarden winning on home soil and Scott McLaughlin finishing on the podium in P3.

