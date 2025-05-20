"Brazil sounds fun": Kyle Larson teases new racing interest with 4x Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves

Kyle Larson has expressed interest in a new racing series to follow in the footsteps of four-time Indy 500 winner, Helio Castroneves. In April, Castroneves announced a move to driving in the Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series in 2025 with RTR Sport.

Ad

The series kicked off on May 4 with its first race in Interlagos. The Brazilian racing legend finished 15th in the race in his No. 6 Chevrolet Tracker, earning one point. After that, Castroneves returned to Indiana for the build-up to the 109th Indy 500.

After the post-qualifying practice session on Monday, he and Kyle Larson sat down for a press conference. The last question Larson was asked was if he would consider joining the Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series like his fellow competitor.

Ad

Trending

"I'm down. Brazil sounds fun," he replied instantly.

To which, Castroneves said he'll "work on" getting him there. Larson then elaborated on how the drivers in the series are relatively older, like a 50-year-old Castroneves, a 52-year-old Rubens Barrichello, or a 44-year-old Felipe Massa.

"They're older. I'm a little busy now. When I get older, I want to do a lot of cool things. Inspiration right here," the Hendrick Motorsports driver added.

Ad

The press conference moderator gave Larson another reason to join the series, saying:

"Winter here is summer down there."

The NASCAR champ replied:

"Perfect. My wife will be all for that. Let's go."

Most of Kyle Larson's life revolves around racing. He has competed in all NASCAR categories, the Indy 500, won multiple dirt racing trophies, and also emerged victorious in the 24 Hours of Daytona in the SportsCar championship.

Ad

On Saturday (May 17), he qualified 21st for the 109th Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren, while Helio Castroneves managed to secure 24th place with Meyer Shank Racing. However, both drivers were bumped up two places after Team Penske's controversy forced Josef Newgarden and Will Power to the back of the grid.

Kyle Larson's straightforward stance on Team Penske's Indy 500 controversy

Kyle Larson at the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Source: Getty

On day two of Indy 500 qualifying on Sunday (May 18), IndyCar found Team Penske guilty of technical infringement. The No. 2 and No. 12 cars of Newgarden and Power had modified rear attenuators, which were against the regulations.

Ad

On Monday, IndyCar announced penalties for the two cars, pushing them to the back of the grid. When Kyle Larson was asked for his view on the matter, he frankly refused to weigh in.

"No. I really don't have, like, an opinion on it. I don't. Even in the NASCAR side of it, Buescher got hit with his penalty, but I don't even know what it was and don't really care. It doesn't affect me in our team, so... I don't really get too involved when it's other teams."

The NASCAR instance he referred to was the series penalizing Chris Buescher over a technical violation after the Cup Series race in Kansas, which Larson won.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.