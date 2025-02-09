"Bye Felisha?!" - Danica Patrick takes a dig at Kamala Harris' appearance at Lakers-Warriors game

IndyCar driver Danica Patrick shared an Instagram story on Saturday, reposting a reel from @outkickthexoverage that featured former vice president Kamala Harris. The Democrat was spotted at the Lakers game on Thursday night.

The reel shared by Danica Patrick on her account was of Kamala Harris walking down the aisle at the stadium as she waved to the people in the stands. However, only a handful of people seemed to wave at her as the text in the reel read:

“Kamala went to the Lakers game and nobody cared”

As Danica Patrick shared the reel on her story, she added a caption, taking a dig at Kamala Harris. It read:

Trending

“I think it goes, Bye Felisha?!”

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

The Los Angeles Lakers faced The Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday as LeBron James and Co. won the game 120-112. Kamala Harris attended the game with her husband Doug Emhoff.

The former IndyCar driver attended Donald Trump's inauguration and uploaded a post with pictures from the event. The caption read:

“What a crew for the inauguration! So much fun and so much laughing! Thanks @alexbruesewitz! However, I have learned there are a few things politics don't care much about.... Food, water, and sleep. We departed at 8 am and returned at 2 pm. Thank god I packed some water and was able to finally eat my breakfast.”

Patrick recently came out and spoke about USAID’s decision to send almost all the employees on administrative leave.

Danica Patrick reacted to the USAID notice to put employees on Leave

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) sent almost all of its employees on administrative leave starting Friday. Danica Patrick, who uses her social media presence to support Donald Trump’s decisions, shared a post about USAID’s actions in her story.

The first slide of the post was a picture of Trump's advisor and Billionaire Elon Musk, while the second slide was the notice published on the USAID website.

“Must be,” Patrick captioned the story.

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Close to 14,000 employees have reportedly been sent on administrative leave, with the ones in the core leadership and critical roles still working. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that only 294 of the 14,000 employees will continue operations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback