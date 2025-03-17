Callum Ilott’s girlfriend shares the IndyCar star’s “new favorite activity”

Callum Ilott’s girlfriend, Caterina Masetti Zannini, has playfully introduced the IndyCar driver’s newfound hobby. The partner of the British motorsport star shared a lighthearted video on social media, showcasing her boyfriend’s fun and carefree side.

Ad

The 26-year-old, who has been in a relationship with Ilott for a few years, posted a clip of the Prema Racing driver piloting a toy helicopter with a remote control.

Captioning the video on her Instagram story, she wrote:

"He has found a new favorite activity @callum_ilott."

Callum Ilott’s girlfriend, Caterina Masetti Zannini, has shared the IndyCar driver’s newfound hobby. Image: @catemasettizannini via Instagram

Ilott, clearly enjoying the playful moment his partner captured, reshared the video on his social media. The couple has developed a habit of humorously teasing each other online, much to the delight of their followers.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The partner of the former Arrow McLaren star is an Italian native from Bologna, Italy. Unlike many racing drivers whose significant others come from the fashion or entertainment industry, Caterina is an engineer with a strong passion for motorsports and its technical aspects. Before her relationship with Ilott, Caterina was reportedly involved with Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly. As per reports, she is als pursuing a degree in sports journalism at the RCS Academy in Milan.

Ad

Callum Ilott speaks on Prema racing being competitive

Callum Ilott during the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Callum Ilott recently touched on when he thinks the Prema team would be competitive during the IndyCar season. The Italian racing team made its debut in IndyCar at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix on March 2.

Ad

However, as many had predicted, it could only muster 19th- and 20th-place finishes at the Florida event. The rather underwhelming display nonetheless raised the question: When will the Prema team become competitive?

Offering an answer to this lingering question, the former F2 driver, speaking with motorsport expert Bruce Martin on the Pit Pass Indy podcast, explained:

"I think once we get all our ducks in a row, we'll be strong," the British driver said (37:46 onward).

Ad

"But at the moment, it's more of a building phase, seeing where we end up. I think around the (Indy) 500, maybe just after the 500, we should be going steady. So up until then, it's a bit unknown, and we'll have to build on it."

Prema Racing boasts a pedigree as one of the most successful racing teams across multiple categories and series. The Italian constructor has achieved title success in every series it has entered so far. Now, the team will be aiming to make its mark on the IndyCar world soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback