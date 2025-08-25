Christian Rasmussen's girlfriend shares a loving message for ECR after emotional IndyCar win in Milwaukee

Ed Carpenter Racing star Christian Rasmussen’s girlfriend, Maria Cofer, took to Instagram and shared a message for her boyfriend’s IndyCar team as the Danish driver took his first-ever victory in the American open wheel racing series. ECR driver Rasmussen took his first-ever victory in IndyCar at the 2025 Snap on Milwaukee Mile 250.

Christian Rasmussen's girlfriend, Maria Cofer, was nervously waiting for her boyfriend to finish the race and burst out in celebration as the Danish driver crossed the finish line. As the 25-year-old got out of the car, he embraced her girlfriend and celebrated the Milwaukee Mile victory.

After the race ended, Maria Cofer took to Instagram and shared Ed Carpenter Racing's post, which included Rasmussen's podium celebration team selfie, on her story with a loving message for the team. The caption read,

“WHAT. A. DAY!!!! Thank you to this team. Thank you to all the partners. Thank you to all the families who allow these people to show up, make fast race cars, and WIN RACES!!”

Image credits: Instagram/@mcofer57

She also reposted a story of her friend celebrating Rasmussen's win, which included the video of Maria Cofer’s celebration after the win. Maria’s friend's story read,

“CRYING @mcofer57. CONGRATS @christian_rasmussen_!!”

“Also crying 😭😭❤️❤️,” read Rasmussen's girlfriend’s response

Image credits: Instagram/@mcofer57

Christian Rasmussen’s girlfriend, Maria Cofer, is a former racer herself, who used to race in the USAC Midget Nationals. Maria’s father, Johnny Cofer, is a former USAC Midget racer. Both Maria and her father joined Abacus Racing in 2021, with the daughter driving and her father being her mechanic.

However, Rasmussen's girlfriend announced retirement from the sport in October 2022, as Maria continued to struggle with the aftermath of a crash she suffered in 2017. While there's no official date for when Christian Rasmussen and Maria Cofer started dating, the ECR driver first uploaded an image with the former USAC driver on August 11, 2022.

Christian Rasmussen's pitstop gamble at Milwaukee Mile, which resulted in his first IndyCar victory

Christian Rasmussen started the IndyCar race at the Milwaukee Mile in P9. The ECR driver was running in and around the Top 10 for the majority of the race before the team made a crucial decision to put him under caution with less than 40 laps to go.

A few drops of rain hit the Milwaukee Mile oval with 40 laps to go, which brought out the caution. As the pits opened up at the end of the caution, Christian Rasmussen pitted for a new set of tires while the front three stayed out. At the risk of losing track position, the Danish driver opted for fresher tires.

The gamble paid off as Rasmussen was able to overtake the driver ahead of him and passed the race leader, Alex Palou, with over 15 laps remaining. The ECR driver maintained his lead and crossed the chequered flag in P1 to secure his first-ever victory in the series.

