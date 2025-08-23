Colton Herta addresses bombshell rumors about leaving IndyCar for F2

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta has addressed the big rumor of his leaving IndyCar in 2026 to race in F2, the junior series to F1. The 25-year-old is having a tough time fulfilling his F1 dream because of the lack of the required points on his FIA super license.

The FIA awards more points to drivers in FIA-governed series, like the entire Formula ladder from F4 to F1, than those that don't come under it, like IndyCar. Racing in F2 could greatly help Herta realize his F1 dream.

Ahead of IndyCar's 2025 Milwaukee Mile 250 race weekend from August 23 to 24, Herta spoke about rumors of his joining F2 in 2026. He said (via Indy Star):

"I've heard those rumors, too. That's all it is right now, is rumors."

Any driver who wants to race in F1 needs 40 points on their super licence to be eligible for a seat. The FIA takes into account the points gathered in the three seasons prior to a driver's entry into the series.

Herta earned 1 point for finishing 10th in the 2023 IndyCar standings and 30 points for finishing runner-up in the 2024 championship. To be eligible for a 2026 F1 seat, the Andretti Global driver needed to earn nine points in the 2025 season. That would've been possible if he finished fourth or higher in the standings. Alternatively, he could've finished fifth and earned the remaining point by completing 100 kilometers in a practice session for any F1 team on the grid.

Colton Herta was the top choice to drive for Cadillac, which is backed by Andretti Global, in 2026. However, the California native is eighth in the standings, with two races remaining in the 2025 season. Moreover, Cadillac has reportedly signed Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, ending Herta's chances.

Because this situation can repeat itself in 2026, with him finishing lower in the IndyCar standings than necessary, rumors of the 25-year-old becoming an F2 driver arose ahead of the IndyCar's Milwaukee Mile weekend.

Andretti Global boss makes his feelings known about Colton Herta potentially leaving IndyCar for F1

Colton Herta, Dan Towriss, Kyle Kirkwood, and Santino Ferrucci on the IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix podium - Source: Getty

Andretti Global boss Dan Towriss, who also manages the Cadillac F1 operation, which comes under the motorsport umbrella of TWG Motorsports, spoke about Colton Herta's dream of racing in F1. He emphasized that he would support his driver's choice, be it racing in IndyCar, F1, or elsewhere.

"From my standpoint, I'm happy for Colton to race wherever he wants to race, and if he's at a place where (F1) is on the table, I think his talent is tremendous. He's just a generational talent, and we want to showcase it," Towriss said via Indy Star.

Colton Herta, who is IndyCar's youngest race winner, had his first F1 test in July 2022, driving McLaren's MCL35M around the Portimao circuit, which once hosted the Portuguese GP. He completed 162 laps across the two-day test, which impressed Andrea Stella, who is now McLaren's Team Principal.

The performance also impressed racing legend Mario Andretti, who is the director of the Cadillac F1 team. Moreover, Herta has raced in the European Formula ladder alongside Lando Norris, a 2025 F1 championship contender, during their junior career.

