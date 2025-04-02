Colton Herta and Colin Braun's NHL visit proves lucky for the Anaheim Ducks

Colton Herta is known for making guest appearances at various sports events. Along with Colin Braun, he was present at the NHL Ice Hockey game between the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks. His presence was lucky for the Anaheim squad as it won the match 4-3.

Last year, the 25-year-old was one of the guest caddies at Annika's Golf pro-am match. Apart from the racing scene, Herta seemingly enjoys exploring various sports and was present with IMSA racer Braun at the NHL match. The two posed with the Anaheim Ducks mascot and shared their jerseys:

Screengrab of the Anaheim Ducks' Instagram story (@anaheimducks)

The Anaheim Ducks won the match and is sixth in the Pacific Division in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Herta will race at the IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13.

Colton Herta wants to replicate his success at the upcoming race in Long Beach

Colton Herta at the 2021 Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach podium - Source: Getty

While many drivers worry about the street track, Colton Herta has been a prior winner at the fabled track. Moreover, with Long Beach hosting its 50th anniversary race, he seems optimistic about his chances at the sub-2-mile track.

Giving a preview of the upcoming race weekend, the Andretti driver said (via FOX 11):

"I was very fortunate to come in (at a) pretty young age and (be) able to hit that mark in my third start, so from there, it's just been about perfecting that craft and trying to get a championship season. But, like I said, I'm so happy to be here in Long Beach, this is a home race for me, this is a big one for me. I was able to win this in 2021, so we will try to replicate that in a few weeks."

Herta has had a torrid start to his 2025 campaign. He started on the front row at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix and hoped to win the season opener. However, pit stop trouble mid-race undid all his work, and he eventually took the checkered flag in 16th.

Leaving the dismal weekend behind, Colton Herta envisioned a better second race at the Thermal Club. Though he finished fourth, finally sparking up his 2025 season, he was in for an eventful subsequent week. He was penalized for not having a safety device on board the Andretti car, leading to a deduction of 10 points in the championship standings and other penalties.

The California-born driver is 10th in the championship standings after the points deduction and would hope for a better outing at Long Beach.

