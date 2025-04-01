IndyCar's Colton Herta recalls memorable golf day with Caitlin Clark and Nelly Korda

Colton Herta is a revered IndyCar driver and was one of the guest caddies at the 2024 Annika pro-am event, where Caitlin Clark and Nelly Korda were paired together in the championship fixture. The Andretti driver recalled the time when he swapped jerseys with the WNBA player and LPGA Golfer.

Herta races for Andretti and has been the star driver for the team since he joined in 2020. The California-born driver's stardom has grown since then, and he was present at Annika's golf pro-am match last year.

There, he met Caitlin Clark and Nelly Korda, and he swapped jerseys with the former. Reminiscing on his time at Annika last year, Colton Herta said (via Andretti Global's YouTube video uploaded on March 31):

"It was cool to be there with Nelly Korda and Annika and Caitlin Clark." (4:30 onwards)

Herta finished the 2024 season as the runner-up after a consistent round of drives throughout the 18-race season.

How has Colton Herta fared in the 2025 IndyCar season so far?

Colton Herta at the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

While Colton Herta claimed his best-ever championship result last year, this did not imply that he would have a great 2025 campaign. Despite the concerns, the Andretti driver started the year with high hopes and looked like one of the pace-setters on the 27-car grid.

Anyhow, his race in St. Petersburg fell apart after a pit stop calamity mid-race. This led him to run a race with damage control in mind, and he scored a mediocre 15 points.

Colton Herta then aimed to have a better race weekend in Thermal Club as he was one of the few drivers to have made the cut for the All-Star race last year. His qualifying performance was decent, and he eventually came home in fourth place to finally start up his 2025 campaign.

Reflecting on the weekend in Thermal Club, Herta said (via Andretti Global):

"It was a good day for the Gainbridge Honda. Our car was fast, but I think we needed a little bit more to get to that podium position. It’s frustrating to not get that win, but overall, I’m happy with how we ran the race. Looking forward to getting out to Long Beach in a few weeks."

While the 25-year-old was happy with his work done at the private race course, the team's worst nightmare was yet to come. A few days later, IndyCar docked Herta 10 points, all his prize money from the race, and penalized him for $25,000 due to his car missing an essential safety plate.

Andretti Global disagreed with the governing body's assessment but eventually accepted the result. Herta will hope for a better race weekend at the next race in Long Beach on April 13.

