Colton Herta gets honest about "big shift" from IndyCar to F2 after signing with Hitech GP for 2026

Cadillac F1 test driver Colton Herta has reflected on his major career shift as he leaves IndyCar to race in F2 in 2026. The American driver's move comes as a part of him realizing his "ultimate ambition" to race at the pinnacle of motorsport in F1.

On Tuesday, F2 team Hitech Grand Prix announced that it had signed Herta for the 2026 season. There were rumblings about this move for a few weeks, with the 25-year-old's father, Bryan Herta, a racing icon, confirming that Cadillac F1 was negotiating with Hitech on his son's behalf.

The California native, who is IndyCar's youngest race winner, shared his emotions about leaving the premier American open-wheel racing series to take a step down to compete in F2 to realize his F1 dream.

"I’m incredibly excited to be joining Hitech for the 2026 FIA Formula 2 season," Colton Herta said. "This is a big shift in my career, and I’m ready for the challenge. I’ve loved my time in IndyCar and I’m proud of everything I achieved, but the opportunity to race in F2 – to compete on the Formula 1 calendar, against some of the best young drivers in the world – was one I couldn’t pass up."

Herta harbored a childhood dream to race in F1 and also raced alongside McLaren's Lando Norris during their junior Formula career in Europe. While fate brought him back to America and IndyCar, the 25-year-old is back on track for what seems to be his final shot at getting an F1 seat.

"I’ve always worked to keep the door to F1 open, and this move is part of that ultimate ambition," he said. "I know it won’t be easy – learning the car, the tyres, the tracks – but I’m approaching this with determination, focus, and a lot of motivation. My goal is to compete at the front, continue developing as a driver, and put myself in the best possible position for a future in Formula 1."

"Hitech has an excellent reputation and a proven track record, and I’m confident it’s the right environment for me to develop and perform. I want to thank them for believing in me and providing the platform to make this step."

Colton Herta departed Andretti Global after the 2025 IndyCar season to join sister team Cadillac F1 as its test driver for 2026.

The role that F2 step down with Hitech GP plays in Colton Herta's Cadillac F1 chances for 2027

Though Cadillac F1 has signed Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez on multi-year deals from 2026 onwards, the organization's making Colton Herta leave a top IndyCar seat for next year indicates something deeper is afoot for 2027. However, as his dad Bryan revealed last month, the General Motors-backed team won't consider his performance in F2 as a criterion for an F1 drive.

The F2 move with Hitech GP will primarily be for Herta to learn the tracks F1 races on and get an understanding of the Pirelli tires. IndyCar used Firestone tires, which behave vastly differently than the Pirellis.

Racing in F2 will also help Colton Herta get a shot at earning the required points for an FIA Super Licence. The Super Licence is a key criterion to be eligible for an F1 seat. The absence of it has already bugged Herta twice - once in 2023, when Red Bull wanted him to replace Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly, and the second instance was Cadillac F1 wanting to sign him as a full-time driver for 2026.

