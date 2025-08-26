Watch: Cadillac announces Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as their 2026 F1 driver lineup with Keanu Reeves making a special appearance

Cadillac F1 have finally announced both Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their driver lineup for the 2026 season. This American team have done so by sharing a video featuring Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves, who claims to have been &quot;expecting&quot; the pair.After months of speculation and numerous names thrown around, Cadillac have finally announced that both Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will be driving for F1's newest team in 2026. They have done so in style, sharing a theatrical video featuring Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves.Reeves referred to Cadillac as &quot;the Godfathers of American glory&quot; in the video, in which two drivers with their helmets on can be seen getting in an elevator. When the pair take their helmets off, they are revealed to be Bottas and Perez. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was originally rumoured that Cadillac would be looking to pair an experienced driver with an American talent for their F1 outfit in 2026. IndyCar driver Colton Herta was one of many names being reported as a potential pick for the American team.But as it turns out, Cadillac have ended up going for a full-on experience with their lineup of Bottas and Perez. Bottas is a 10-time F1 race winner, having raced for the Mercedes team during their most dominant period in the sport. Most recently, he was driving for the Sauber team up until 2024.Perez, on the other hand, has also claimed six Grand Prix victories in F1, having driven for Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen from 2021 to 2024. The Mexican first made his debut in the sport in 2011.The commercial value that Perez brings to the new team can also not be undermined, as the Mexican has a huge and loyal fanbase in North America.Cadillac F1 boss shares reason behind hiring Valtteri Bottas and Sergio PerezValtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez at the 2023 Grand Prix of Japan - Source: GettyCadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon has claimed that signing both Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez is a &quot;sign of intent&quot; from Cadillac. The Briton has also added that both drivers will help the team develop through their leadership and feedback.Speaking about the new driver pairing, Lowdon said:&quot;Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent. They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team,&quot; said Lowdon. [via Formual1.com]&quot;Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life,&quot; he added.Lowdon also said a special thank you to the Mercedes F1 team for their cooperation. This is likely because Bottas was an employee at the Silver Arrows, working as their test and reserve driver in 2024.