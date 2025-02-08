Colton Herta gives blunt Cadillac F1 update as questions over IndyCar future linger

Colton Herta has been increasingly linked with an F1 switch to drive for the General Motors-backed Cadillac F1 team in 2026. The American team's bid is backed by Andretti Global, the IndyCar team that Herta has been driving for since 2020.

In November 2024, after F1 provisionally approved a 2026 entry for Cadillac F1, team director Mario Andretti expressed interest in signing the 24-year-old IndyCar star as one of its drivers. However, IndyCar's youngest race winner doesn't yet possess 40 points on his FIA super license to qualify for an F1 seat.

Herta currently has 31 points. He requires a Top 5 finish in the 2025 IndyCar standings for his super license to reach 40 points and be eligible for a 2026 F1 seat. Though his current IndyCar contract with Andretti Global runs through 2027, questions about his F1 switch have been rife. Journalist Bruce Martin questioned the California native on the topic on the Pit Pass Indy podcast.

"I mean I don't have a super license, so until I have a super license, there's no point in me really putting any thought to it. So really just focused on IndyCar and trying to do the best I can here this year. If I get the super license this year, great. I'll have a think about it and have to make my decision pretty quickly thereafter, but if not, then still under contract in IndyCar," Colton Herta said. [09:06]

During IndyCar's content days in mid-January, Herta revealed how "tired" he felt being "dragged around" in such F1 speculations. His sole focus in 2025 is to win his maiden IndyCar championship with Andretti Global.

Colton Herta's previous F1 involvement with McLaren and Red Bull

Colton Herta won't be a newbie to F1 if his Cadillac F1 move is finalized. In July 2022, the IndyCar star tested with McLaren, driving its 2021 F1 car, the MCL35M in Portimao. He completed 167 laps 749.7km over two days.

Though Herta encountered challenges adapting to the differences in the F1 car compared to his Indy car, he found the entire testing process to be "seamless". He used to race against McLaren's Lando Norris during their junior years in Europe.

The same year, Red Bull's junior team AlphaTauri (now Visa Cash app RB) showed interest in signing Herta as a full-time driver to replace Pierre Gasly for 2023 and beyond. However, he only had 32 points on his super license then, leading to the FIA rejecting the team's ask for an exemption.

In 2024, Herta came the closest he's ever been to an IndyCar championship. Hybrid engines' introduction helped his title run, leading to a career-best second-place finish, 33 points short of champion Alex Palou.

