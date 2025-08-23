Colton Herta gives his verdict on Will Power potentially joining Andretti Global in "bizarre" switch-up

Colton Herta has given an honest view of two-time IndyCar champ Will Power potentially joining him at Andretti Global in 2026. As the 2025 season nears its conclusion, it seems highly likely that Team Penske will let the 44-year-old go, ending a 17-year partnership.

Though Power has been Penske's best performer and considerably more consistent than teammates Scott McLaughlin and two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden, the team seemingly wants to field AJ Foyt Racing driver David Malukas in the No. 12 Chevy.

While the IndyCar world awaits its decision on Will Power's future, the Aussie driver has been linked to several teams for a 2026 move. The most recent link-up was with Andretti Global, which arose from RLL driver Graham Rahal's prediction.

In the IndyCar media pen ahead of the Milwaukee Mile 250 race weekend, Colton Herta was questioned about this possibility.

"I think it'd be pretty cool. I've got a lot of respect for Will and what he's able to do," Herta said via FrontStretch. "It's a bizarre scenario to think that he wouldn't be at Penske next year. But I think he's a really good driver, so I'd accept him."

The only snag in a Power to Andretti move is that all three of the team's drivers, including Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson, are under contract for 2026. However, considering Kirkwood has three race wins this season, while Ericsson is having a career-worst season, makes it likely for Andretti Global to axe the latter to make room for Will Power.

Will Power opens up about his mental state after a much-needed win at Portland

Will Power celebrates with Team Penske after winning the IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland

Team Penske was having a horror show this season until Will Power ended its winless streak at the Grand Prix of Portland. The 2018 Indy 500 winner capitalized on a strategic advantage that gave him the race lead after a pit stop and defended well against Christian Lungaard until the end to secure his 45th career win.

His wife, Elizabeth, breathed a sigh of relief, sharing that a "huge burden" was lifted off their shoulders. Power echoed the same sentiment ahead of the 2025 Milwaukee Mile 250. When asked whether the Portland victory changed his mental approach for the road ahead, the Aussie said (via FrontStretch):

"It does. Yeah, it does. Everyone in the team is more positive. Bit of a weight lifted off the shoulders, I reckon, for everyone, not just me. You kind of feel it in the engineering office. So (feels) very nice."

The 1.8-mile Milwaukee Mile short oval is one of Team Penske's favorite hunting grounds, similar to other short ovals. Will Power finished P2 in race 1 of the 2024 double-header and P10 in race 2, which teammate Scott McLaughlin won.

