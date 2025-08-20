Will Power "most likely" to join Andretti Global in 2026, claims Graham Rahal

IndyCar veteran Graham Rahal has claimed that Will Power seems highly likely to join Andretti Global in 2026. The two-time IndyCar champion is in the last year of his contract with Team Penske, and it seems imminent that the team will replace him with David Malukas.

There were several team options for Power to consider, one of which was Meyer Shank Racing before it closed its doors to him by giving Marcus Armstrong a contract extension for 2026. The other names he was linked with include Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and AJ Foyt Racing.

Graham Rahal, who drives for RLL, had shown interest in the team potentially signing the 2018 Indy 500 winner. However, in a twist, the 37-year-old has claimed that Will Power might join Andretti Global, which dishes out millions on its driver contracts.

Rahal made the claim on the Speed Street podcast hosted by fellow driver Conor Daly. When asked about Power's 2026 prospects, he said:

"I have a sneaky suspicion it's Andretti. He hasn't said that to me. Oriol (Servia, Power's manager) hasn't said that to me. But that's just the feeling. Money is no object for those guys right now. Their drivers' salaries over there, we would all... I mean they are so far above everybody else. Like Colton's on a different stratosphere, but even everybody else. I could be way off base, but I feel like that's the most likely position for him."

Colton Herta is Andretti Global and IndyCar's highest-paid driver, with a $7 million annual salary. Teammate Kyle Kirkwood, who won three races this season, reportedly earns $3.5 million, and finally, Marcus Ericsson, who joined the team in 2024, cashes in $3 million annually.

All three drivers are under contract to drive for Andretti Global in 2026. If the team were to make space for Will Power, Ericsson would likely be put on the chopping block. The 2022 Indy 500 winner is in the worst year of his IndyCar career and stands 20th in the standings with two races remaining in 2025.

Graham Rahal gives final verdict about Will Power potentially joining Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Graham Rahal with Will Power at the IndyCar Java House Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Ahead of IndyCar's 2025 Grand Prix of Portland race weekend from August 8 to 10, Will Power sounded distressed while speaking about his contract situation with Team Penske. The 44-year-old shared that Penske had pushed the final decision to the season finale in the last weekend of August, and how 'stressful' it felt not knowing his future.

A couple of days before that, Graham Rahal had claimed that Power would be a "great asset" for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. That weekend, Power won the race in Portland to end Team Penske's horrible run this season. Consequently, Rahal doubled down on his praise for the two-time IndyCar champion, saying:

"If I were Team Penske, I don't think I would let him go. But that's just me."

Such comments, coupled with growing rumors in the paddock, indicated RLL as Will Power's next landing spot. However, Graham Rahal has emphasized that it won't happen.

On the aforementioned podcast, the 37-year-old said:

"It's not us. I mean, I would love to have Will because I think our team is on the verge of really going forward. And I think Willy, he could really help us in that regard. But it's not us. Everybody, I know the assumption, but I think we're pretty locked in (with our drivers)."

Will Power has been Team Penske's best performer of 2025. He stands sixth in the standings with two races to go, while teammates Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden are in P11 and P18.

