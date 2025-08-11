Graham Rahal sends a clear message to Team Penske about Will Power's unresolved contract situation

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal has given his verdict about what Team Penske needs to do about Will Power's contract situation for 2026. The two-time IndyCar champion won the Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday to give Penske its first win of 2025.Power has been Team Penske's best performer in a misfortune-laden 2025 season. At the Portland International Raceway, he re-proved his worth with a scintillating drive to end the team's streak of bad luck. It was his 45th race win in IndyCar, which came after he defended his race lead against Christian Ludgaard and Alex Palou in a three-way battle.However, Will Power still has no certainty about his contract for 2026, with Roger Penske postponing contract talks. At such a juncture, Graham Rahal came to Power's rescue after the GP of Portland.&quot;I don't know where Will goes. I don't know what Will does. But all I can say is there's not many guys better in this series than Will Power. If I were Team Penske, I don't think I would let him go. But that's just me,&quot; he told reporter Bryan Nolen.The RLL driver also compared Power to his Team Penske teammates, Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden.&quot;He's been better than his teammates the last couple of years. You can't say any opposite of that. I think Scotty Mac in particular is as top-tier of a talent as there is in the world. For Will to do what he is doing is very impressive for an old man. Gives all of us hope,&quot; Rahal added.Rahal had an impressive race in Portland as well. He gained 18 places in the 110-lap race, most of them in the first third after RLL landed on the right side of the strategic calls during the early cautions. Thereon, the IndyCar veteran drove a clean race to secure P4. He was the joint biggest mover of the race alongside PREMA Racing's Callum Ilott, who went from P24 to P6.Ahead of the Portland race, Graham Rahal had claimed that Will Power could be a &quot;great asset&quot; for RLL if Team Penske doesn't renew his contract for 2026.Will Power's clear-cut message to Team Penske and other IndyCar teams about his 2026 contractWill Power at the NTT IndyCar Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: GettyIn the post-race press conference at the Portland International Raceway, Will Power was asked whether this victory helps him resolve any doubts that Team Penske or other IndyCar teams have about his race-winning caliber. The 2018 Indy 500 winner pulled no punches in his response.&quot;I won 3 races last year. If you’re a team &amp; you’re waiting on me to know if I’m good enough, I don’t know what you’re thinking. If you’re actually waiting, 'I’m not sure this guy is good enough,' just go back to last year &amp; you’ll f****** know,&quot; Power said via Indy Star.Ahead of the Portland race weekend, Power shared that he expects his contract situation with Team Penske to be clear by the 2025 season finale in Nashville. If there was no update from the Roger Penske-led team, for whom he has raced for nearly two decades in the series, he would be &quot;free to go.&quot;