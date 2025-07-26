Colton Herta shares bittersweet news about IndyCar Laguna Seca circuit "chewed up" by "Rottweilers"

Colton Herta has given an update on the absurd state of the iconic Laguna Seca circuit, which hosts IndyCar's Grand Prix of Monterey. The Andretti Global driver made his assessment after practice 1 on Friday, where he was second-quickest behind Pato O'Ward.

Herta complained about the "chewed up" nature of the circuit as if a pack of Rottweilers were left loose on it in the offseason. He complained about the lack of grip on the 2.268-mile road circuit. ECR's Alexander Rossi was the biggest victim in practice 1, as he spun out going into Turn 6 and crashed into the barriers.

Colton Herta found the grip to be unusually low compared to previous years. In the post-practice 1 press conference, the No. 26 Honda driver drew an amusing parallel to emphasize his point, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"Yes, the grip level is down quite a bit. This track, it seems like a northern California thing where it's like Sonoma, and this place, they just get chewed up. It's like they have a pack of rottweilers out on the track in the off-season, just tearing up the track. Literally, the apex, the corners, it just looked chewed up and beat up."

However, Herta added that the circuit needed such a torn-up feel to increase tire degradation and make racing more competitive.

"It's kind of needed here because I think the racing is very stale without tire deg. I think the races in '22 and '23 before the repave were better races -- sorry, '22 and before that were better races. I think it's going to be more catered to that type of race."

Laguna Seca underwent repaving in 2023, after which it re-welcomed IndyCar and other racing series. Java House, which is one of ECR's primary sponsors, is the title sponsor for the 2025 Grand Prix of Monterey at the 11-turn, 2.268-mile circuit.

Colton Herta refuses to be 'arrogant' about 2025 Laguna Seca expectations despite terrific track record

Colton Herta driving at the NTT INDYCAR Series Java House Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Laguna Seca is the only track where Colton Herta has taken more than one win in IndyCar. He won at the circuit in his rookie year in 2019 and for a second time in 2021. Last year, he finished P2 on the podium in the race Alex Palou won.

Despite his heroics on the challenging Laguna Seca circuit, Herta refused to have high expectations this year.

"You never know if you're going to be good year to year. This is definitely a place that has been really kind to me in the past, but it's too competitive to have the arrogance that you think you're just going to arrive and be just as good as last year," the Andretti Global driver said via ASAP Sports.

Colton Herta will enter the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey after a challenging race in Toronto last weekend. He started on pole for the Indy Toronto, but ill-timed cautions at the beginning of the race sent him to the midpack. He eventually made his way up to finish in P4.

