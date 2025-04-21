Colton Herta shares honest take on WEC Imola race won by Ferrari

The FIA WEC Imola race was won by Ferrari after six gruelling hours of racing, as Colton Herta shared his verdict on the racing in the endurance championship. The Andretti driver stated that he loved the whole race with the close-quarters racing between various manufacturers, in which the prancing horses won on home soil.

Ad

The World Endurance Championship race in Imola was a home race for Ferrari. The weekend started with a strong pace from the elusive Scuderia as the No. 51 car lined up on pole position.

Despite the early trends, the No. 51 car found itself in a troubling situation midway through the race as BMW, Alpine, Toyota, and Porsche Penske had employed different strategies.

However, the prancing horses were able to prevail as the No. 51 entry claimed the victory with another Ferrari finishing just outside the podium. Observing how WEC's various engine and chassis manufacturers had spiced up the battle for the viewers, Colton Herta shared his views on X:

Ad

Trending

"Loved that @FIAWEC race. Great action until the end! Amazing to see so many different chassis and engines go to battle!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, Herta's slow start to his 2025 campaign may hinder his F1 dreams.

Colton Herta's move to F1 is a complex thread to untangle

Colton Herta at the IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

While it was largely believed that Colton Herta would bag an F1 drive after finishing runner-up in the championship last year, he missed the 40-super license point cut by a small margin.

Ad

This has led to the emphasis on his 2025 campaign, because if he does not finish in the top four at the end of the year, he will not have secured the super license yet again. Cadillac F1 supremo Graeme Lowdon is aware of it and revealed why he did not opt for the Andretti driver just yet, via RacingNews365:

"With regards to Colton, he doesn't have the required number of super licence points, and if that were to remain the case, then that is clearly an impediment for him. We can't choose a driver that doesn't have the points, that is just the real world we live in and we have to take that into account.

Ad

"Does his lack of being at the threshold for the super licence in any way affect his ability to drive a race car? No, he is an incredibly talented driver... Certainly, he is not the only one in that situation, and he isn't the first and won't be the last driver where there is some uncertainty due to super licence points, but we just have to live with that."

The 25-year-old sits in the interim championship standings but has a 10-point deduction looming around in the background that he received in Thermal Club, making his case even worse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More