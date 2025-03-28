Conor Daly drops 2-word verdict on Scott McLaughlin's hot take about Red Bull's Liam Lawson axing

IndyCar star Conor Daly recently gave his opinion on Red Bull's brutal axing of Liam Lawson, which has become the talk of motorsport town. Conor Daly shared his feelings by reacting to fellow IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin's lengthy social media post defending Lawson.

Red Bull made the dreaded announcement on Thursday, ending days of speculation over Lawson's future with the team. The energy drinks manufacturer promoted Yuki Tsunoda from Racing Bulls to the senior team, with the Kiwi driver taking his place.

Red Bull's decision was met with mass backlash because Liam Lawson got only two races to prove his worth. He crashed out at the Australian GP after starting from P17, and finished out of the points again at the Chinese GP, having started the race dead last.

Lawson's compatriot, Scott McLaughlin, joined the millions of fans who couldn't believe Red Bull's decision. He wrote on the social media platform X:

"Here’s a take that you didn’t ask for. 2 tracks they gave Liam in that car, that he hadn’t been to before. Finally heads to Suzuka where perhaps he knows that track more than most on the calendar due to racing in Japan etc. But get’s axed before it. It’s a cruel sport, but I really don’t think he was given a fair shot IMO. "

"Ok.. if he goes bad at Suzuka, I get the change up. But give the kid a chance if you are going to throw him in the deep end against a 4x world champ to begin with, why even give him the shot in the first place if you aren’t going to ride the wave? Nothing against Yuki and I think he’s a shoe, but the Red Bull game is ruthless/irrational. I look forward to the next instalment of this broken system."

Conor Daly seconded McLaughlin's stance and voiced his support in a succinct two-word reply. He replied,

"Nailed it."

Yuki Tsunoda will finally get to prove himself worthy of a Red Bull seat at his home race, the Japanese GP, from April 4 to 6. After outclassing all of his teammates in four seasons driving for the junior team, he will finally face off against four-time champion Max Verstappen in equal machinery.

Conor Daly calls out European F1 Twitter for undermining IndyCar drivers' potential move to Cadillac F1

Conor Daly at the NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The Cadillac F1 team will enter the pinnacle of motorsport in 2026 as the 11th team. Director Mario Andretti has declared IndyCar star Colton Herta as the top driver prospect. When Cadillac got official approval on March 7 for a 2026 entry, the F1 social media page made an Instagram post to ask fans for their driver picks.

Herta and three-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou were two of the seven names suggested in the post. Conor Daly reacted to F1 fans undermining these two names in his Speed Street podcast on YouTube. Conor Daly said [7:50 onwards],

"It's funny to see how angry European F1 Twitter gets when they put up graphics of Colton [Herta] or Alex [Palou] being in there, because people just have literally no respect or any care for anything other than Formula .1 They're like 'That's not even possible'; they get so angry, it's awesome to see. I love it's my favorite thing to see because they truly have no idea, they truly don't know enough about motorsport in general to be making opinions like that."

Conor Daly has had a decent start to the 2025 IndyCar season, his first with Juncos Hollinger Racing. He finished 16th out of 27 in the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and in the same position at the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix. He stands 20th in the overall championship standings with 27 points.

