Conor Daly drops 3-word reaction to fan's giant head cutout gesture 

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently shared an Instagram story with his followers. The story featured a fan interaction he had at the Sonsio Grand Prix held on May 10.

On May 12, the American racing driver shared a photo of a fan interaction that included a giant face cutout of himself. Daly signed the cutout for the fan. He captioned the story with:

" Gotta respect this! 🙌😂"

Screenshot of Conor Daly's Instagram story via @conordaly22

The #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing driver qualified in 22nd spot. However, he spun on lap one of the race after a contact with Prema Racing's Callum Ilott. Despite having floor damage, the 33-year-old finished the race in 15th spot.

As for his 2025 season, it is not off to a great start, as he qualified in 22nd place at the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2 and finished the race in 17th place. During the recently held Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on May 4, Conor Daly qualified for the race in 19th spot and finished the race in the same place.

The 33-year-old driver, along with his team, is currently gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which is set to take place on May 25. Prior to that, the drivers will participate in a practice session that will take place on Tuesday, May 13.

Conor Daly speaks out on IndyCar's latest issue

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver recently spoke about IndyCar's latest issue which is the ending of races with no caution periods or any racing incidents. This rules out any unpredictabily and strategic changes.

Throughout the four out of five races so far, there has been only one caution period, which was during the season opener at St. Petersburg. While on his podcast, SpeedStreet by Mo Media, Conor Daly spoke about the issues faced and how the races have become frustrating.

"Right now, when there's no yellows, you really have no chance to kind of take advantage of your racecraft and restart-craft, 'coz once you are out there and cycling through strategies, there's really not a ton of action. I can't lie, these races without yellows have become kind of frustrating and annoying because once you are committed to one strategy, it's hard to really pivot to another one," he said on his Speed Street podcast. [14:40 onwards]

Some see this issue as drivers having clean races, while many tend to see this as a boring race. Many fans and pundits have pointed fingers at the new addition of the hybrid units that made the car 100 pounds heavier, which has resulted in less close racing.

Conor Daly is currently sitting in 21st place in the drivers championship with 58 points. His highest finish this season has been in 5th place at the Long Breach Grand Prix.

