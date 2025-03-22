Conor Daly drops 3-word verdict on pickleball competition with Sting Ray Robb and other IndyCar stars

Conor Daly recently dropped a three-word reaction following a pickleball competition with several IndyCar drivers ahead of the Thermal Club Grand Prix. The 33-year-old took time out to play paddleball alongside teammate Sting Ray Robb, Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen, and Arrow McLaren star Christian Lundgaard.

The Juncos Hollinger driver shared footage of himself on social media alongside the other drivers battling things out on the court ahead of the kickoff of the California event.

Taking to his Instagram story, Conor Daly, who has occasionally competed in the NASCAR Cup Series, captioned the video:

“Pre race competition”

Daly's story on his pickleball competition with other IndyCar drivers - Source: via @conordaly22 on Instagram

Daly, who secured a permanent seat in the IndyCar Series for the 2025 season with Juncos Hollinger, will now shift his focus to the actual competition — the Thermal Club Grand Prix.

The veteran driver, who is in his 12th season racing in the American open-wheel racing series, is yet to record a race victory and will fancy his chances at the California circuit. Conor Daly, who finished 17th at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix, boasts two podium finishes and a pole position throughout his IndyCar career so far.

Conor Daly reacts to Will Buxton comparing him to Pierre Gasly

Conor Daly recently reacted to Will Buxton’s flattering comparison of him with Pierre Gasly. The 33-year-old was compared to the Alpine F1 star in a video where the British motorsport expert matched several IndyCar drivers with their F1 counterparts.

Speaking in a video shared by IndyCar on Instagram, the motorsport commentator took time to compare the current drivers on the IndyCar grid to their counterparts in F1. While the 44-year-old compared Alex Palou to current champion and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, he likened Daly to the French F1 driver.

“As I transition from the world of Formula One to the world of IndyCar in 2025, I know many of you will be doing the same. So who should you follow? I will do my best to make some comparisons here and figure out who you should support in 2025,” said Will Buxton.

Speaking further on Daly, the IndyCar commentator stated:

“Conor Daly! Oh man, he's going to kill me if I get the wrong person.”

“Pierre Gasly. Is that because of the facial hair? Probably. Great guys! Like, really fun guys, but proper hard racers,” said Buxton.

Reacting to the video, the former F1 hopeful simply commented:

“I dig it. Haha.”

Conor Daly reacts to Will Buxton likening him to Pierre Gasly - Source: via @wbuxtonofficial on Instagram.

The former Indy Light star is one of several drivers currently on the IndyCar grid who hasn’t had a stint in F1. The Juncos Hollinger driver, however, boasts extensive racing experience in the junior ranks of the European open-wheel racing series—GP3, where he raced with ART Racing, and GP2 with Hilmer Motorsport.

