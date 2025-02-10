Conor Daly makes his feelings known after massive outpour of love from fans following Juncos Hollinger seat

The American professional racing driver Conor Daly has opened up on the love he has received from fans after securing a 2025 IndyCar seat. The 33-year-old will drive for Juncos Hollinger Racing in the upcoming campaign.

Conor Daly recently appeared on IndyCar radio and it was during this time, that he was asked to share his feelings ahead of 2025. He was specifically asked to talk about the love he has received from fans after signing with the Indianapolis, Indiana-based team.

"It's awesome. I mean that's why I continue to do what I do. I love being able to give people something to cheer for. It's obviously very personally satisfying to do quite well in the NTT IndyCar series, but yeah, having the support of fans, it warms your heart." Daly said.

Conor Daly on why he performed well in the final leg of 2024

While Conor Daly has wholeheartedly thanked the fans for their support, he has also taken the time to talk about his late-season resurgence in 2024. He added:

"I don't really know honestly, but for me as a driver, if you get in a car that goes fast, it's not hard to operate it, you know what I mean. They gave me a good chance to compete, you know we even had, you said 13th at Gateway. We wrecked in that race, so like now I mean still to do that with what happened to us. It was pretty crazy but I've enjoyed working with this group and we were only together for almost less than a month, so I can't wait to be with them for the whole year." Daly via IndyCar radio.

Conor Daly ended the 2024 IndyCar season in 26th place. He was only able to amass 119 points with only one top-five and 3 top-ten finishes.

Daly's also spoke about him previously competing in the Las Mazda championship in 2009 with Jucos Hollinger Racing.

"Yeah, we won a lot of races, won their first championships as a team together which is really cool, way back in the day. Yeag, Pro Mazda, Star Mazda, the Indy Pro 2000, whatever it is now, really really, a lot of history with this group."

The 33-year-old has competed in IndyCar 115 races. He drives with the number 78 on his car and his best finish to date has been 17th place, (2020 and 2022). Notably, his first-ever IndyCar race was the iconic Indianapolis 500 (2013). Other than this, he also has an interest in various categories such as NASCAR, etc.

Juncos Hollinger Racing has brought Conor Daly on board with the utmost faith. The 2024 season was tough, but anything can happen in the upcoming 2025 campaign. On a personal level, Daly would most probably be eying at least a top-20 finish overall.

