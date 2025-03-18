Conor Daly's dad sarcastically mocks sponsor who rejected son's $3.5 million ask after getting business from him

Conor Daly's former primary sponsor Polkadot has signed a blockchain verification deal with Vbrick, and the 33-year-old had played a key role in introducing the video platform to Polkadot. Witnessing this, Daly's father, Derek Daly wrote a sarcastic post on X (formerly Twitter) about the two giant's collaboration.

The 33-year-old has raced for 11 teams in IndyCar but had no full-time venture during the 2024 season. However, this changed with Juncos Hollinger Racing as the Indianapolis-based squad signed him up for the last leg of the 2024 campaign.

Daly bagged the team's first podium at Milwaukee and impressed team owners to sign him up for the 2025 season. While he was gearing up for the ongoing campaign, his primary sponsor rejected his ask for $3.5 million in a sudden turn of events.

Infuriated with how the blockchain platform had changed its decision to sponsor Conor Daly for the 2025 season, and his efforts to endorse the brand going in vain during the last campaign, Derek took a jibe at Polkadot. The former racing driver shared a sarcastic post on X (formerly Twitter) and took a dig at how the new partnership between Vbrick and Polkadot was initially sparked up due to his son, and wrote:

"And this is all because @ConorDaly22 introduced @VbrickSystems to @LearnPolkadot @Polkadot Love when a plan works….B2B in gear…."

Conor Daly's status regarding a full-time venture remains to be unknown.

Juncos Hollinger Racing has their faith in Conor Daly

Conor Daly at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 2 - Source: Getty

While the 33-year-old has not wasted any time and brought in some sponsors to fund his drive for his 2025 campaign, JHR has been on board with his efforts and wants the Indiana-born driver to continue with the team. Moreover, the team principal, Dave O’Neil, asserted that he had signed Conor Daly for his skills behind the wheel, and said (via RACER):

"He will indeed be in the car. It’s amazing how it all blows up. Conor is bringing some funding and has brought some of it in, and we weren’t relying on the Polkadot money to come in... But Conor also has probably five or six other strong sponsors in the works and out of the five or six, two or three he’s landed already. And we have funding for that, so his drive wasn’t based upon any one company."

"We didn’t sign him because he had X amount of dollars. We signed him because I believe he’s a very good driver and it also happened that he thought he could bring some funding with him. So that’s the truth to it all," he added.

Daly is a seasoned veteran and has amassed two podiums during his time in the American open-wheel racing scene. He scored his only pole in 2020 at Iowa and will be wanting to increase the tally of achievements over the 2025 IndyCar season.

