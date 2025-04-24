Conor Daly's dad 'shames' people sending death threats to Katherine Legge

Juncos Hollinger Racing star Conor Daly's father, Derek, came out in support of IndyCar driver Katherine Legge, who made her NASCAR Cup Series debut this year. The 44-year-old detailed how she received death threats following her recent performances in the stock car as Derek Daly shamed the ones sending the threats.

Ad

Legge didn't have the greatest of starts to her NASCAR Cup Series career, retiring from the race at Phoenix Raceway, followed by another retirement at the Xfinity race at Rockingham. William Sawalich spun Legge around at the recent Xfinity race as the 44-year-old ended up colliding with Kasey Kahne.

This led to some extreme comments on social media, which Katherine Legge detailed in the recent episode of the Throttle Therapy podcast. Motorsport’s social media account on X detailed the same, sharing Legge's reaction to the hate mail and death threats.

Ad

Trending

Conor Daly's dad, Derek, reacted to this tweet and stood in support of the 44-year-old.

“I’m fully supportive of @katherinelegge -shame on everyone who knows and ignores….” read Conor Daly's dad’s post on April 24, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Katherine Legge on the podcast pushed back against the haters and suggested that she won't tolerate the inappropriate comments from the people. She said:

“However, I will say that the hate mail, death threats, and the inappropriate sexual comments I've received aren't just disturbing, they are unacceptable. Let me very clear, I'm here to race and I'm here to compete and I won't tolerate any of these threats to my safety or to my dignity. Whether that's on track or off of it.”

Ad

Ad

Katherine Legge participated in the 2024 Indy 500 but decided to focus her sponsorship money from e.l.f. cosmetics on the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity races for the 2025 season.

Conor Daly's dad reacted to Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson’s penalties at the Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen was a given a five second penalty for cutting the Turn 1 on Lap 1 and maintaining the lead whereas Liam Lawson, who completed the pass long before the corner, failed to brake in time, and barely cut the corner was given a 10 seconds penalty by the Stewards at the Saudi Arabian GP.

Ad

Conor Daly's dad, Derek, came out and questioned how the Stewards awarded the penalties, and suggested that both incidents should've ideally been drive-through penalties.

“Verstappen skips 2nd corner-gains HUGE advantage ’cos he keeps lead- gets 5 sec penalty. Lawson goes off track-gains advantage-and gets 10 sec penalty…Huh???? Skipping corner shud be drive thru penalty….” read Conor Daly's dad Derek's post.

Expand Tweet

The Juncos Hollinger Racing star is at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500 open test from April 23 to 24. Conor Daly finished the first day as the 12th fastest man with an average speed of 223.280 mph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.