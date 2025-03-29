Conor Daly’s girlfriend Amymarie calls out her shopaholic behavior via ‘note to self’

The girlfriends of race car drivers are every now and then seen stealing the spotlight, be it on the grid or via their personal updates across social media platforms. On Friday, Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly's girlfriend Amymarie Gartner came up with an intriguing update about herself on Instagram.

Amymarie, via her official Instagram handle, took the time to dwell on her habit of being an accumulator of sunglasses. She posted an update via Instagram stories regarding her latest sunglasses.

"Note to self: stop buying sunglasses, you have enough!" Gaertner wrote.

Source: Instagram/@amymarie

Conor Daly's girlfriend, Amymarie, is a dancer, actress, and social media personality. She mainly came into the limelight via her dancing videos on Vine. This allowed her to rapidly generate a decent fan following on her social media handles. Amymarie's current following on Instagram stands at 1.1 million. Her Instagram bio reads Dancer | Creative Soul.

Conor Daly on his 2025 Juncos Hollinger Racing deal

While Conor Daly's girlfriend, Amymarie, has come up with an update around her shopping obsession via Instagram, the driver took the time to talk about the sponsorships around his Juncos Hollinger Racing seat before the ongoing IndyCar season.

Daly, via the Speed Street show on Instagram, asserted that he is signed with the team for the full 2025 IndyCar season and wants to be as successful as possible. Moreover, he also admitted that he has sponsorships on board.

"I am signed with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the season; that's what is happening. You know, when I wake up every day, I am an IndyCar driver for Juncos Hollinger Racing and I want to as successful as possible. We do we have some sponsorship for this year, like we do have another partner that we will announce pretty soon probably before St. Pete. I want to make sure to tell everyone that I'm confidently showing up to St. Pete," Daly said.

Conor Daly has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since 2013. He has so far amassed 115 race starts and has gone to secure two podiums and one pole position. His best overall season finish to date has been 17th place, which came in 2020 and 2022.

In the 2024 season of the sport, the 33-year-old managed 119 points to end his campaign in 26th place on the drivers' standings. He ended up behind Jack Harvey and David Malukas.

The ongoing 2025 season is two rounds down, and Daly currently finds himself in 20th place on the standings with 27 points. Keeping everything in view, he would ideally want to end the 17-race campaign in a higher position than last year's P26.

