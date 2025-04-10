Dale Coyne Racing driver Jacob Abel shares Ayrton Senna’s iconic F1 car’s picture

Dale Coyne Racing’s Jacob Abel joins the long list of IndyCar drivers who have subtly shown their interest in Formula 1, after his latest post on social media. The American racer took to Instagram to share a photo of Ayrton Senna’s iconic F1 car on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, who visited the American Honda Motor Company office in California, shared a snapshot of the former Brazilian driver’s 1991 McLaren MP4/6 car. In the #1 car, Senna won seven Grand Prix races and clinched his third and final drivers' championship title in 1991.

Jacob Abel shared a snapshot of Ayrton Senna's McLaren car. Image: jacobabel@Instagram

Senna’s enduring legacy in motorsport largely transcends beyond the borders of F1, and it is no surprise to see the Dale Coyne Racing driver share a post of the iconic McLaren championship-winning car. Jacob Abel, who is in his rookie season in IndyCar, is among the several drivers who have attempted a career in the worldwide open-wheel racing series.

The Kentucky-born driver participated in several Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)-regulated series, including the United States F4 and Formula Regional Americas Championship, before eventually shifting focus to racing in IndyCar. Abel raced in Indy NXT between 2022 and 2024 before landing a seat on the 2025 IndyCar grid following a successful test with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Jacob Abel, however, has had anything but a dream start to his debut season in the IndyCar racing series, as he could only muster a 23rd place at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix after qualifying 25th. The American racer enjoyed no reprieve at the second race of the season at the Thermal Club circuit, as he qualified 23rd for the race and could only manage a 25th-place finish.

Jacob Abel and his Dale Coyne Racing team will, however, shift their focus to recording a better outing at the next race on the IndyCar calendar – the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in California.

Jacob Abel reacts after his second race with Dale Coyne Racing

Jacob Abel reacted following his second Grand Prix with the Dale Coyne Racing team. The #51 driver recorded another underwhelming outing at the Thermal Club Grand Prix and failed to improve on his qualifying position.

He finished 25th at the Palm Springs race – a result that appeared to follow the script of his veteran teammate, Rinus Veekay. The former Ed Carpenter Racing driver qualified 13th and ended the Grand Prix in 17th.

Reacting to the rather disappointing turn of events he and his team experienced at the Thermal Club event, Jacob Abel took to his Instagram to share his frustrations. He wrote:

“Man, that was frustrating… we had so much pace today and were on for a good result until an issue basically ended our race. Regardless, I have more confidence than ever moving forward. Let’s go to Long Beach."

The Grand Prix of Long Beach, which is the third race on the 2025 IndyCar calendar, is expected to mark a resurgence for the Ohio-based outfit, which, since September 2023, with Veekay at the 2025 St. Petersburg Grand Prix, has boasted only one top-10 finish in the IndyCar series. Dale Coyne Racing's best finish at the Grand Prix of Long Beach remains the 13th-place finish recorded by Jack Harvey in the 2023 edition of the race.

