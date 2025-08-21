  • home icon
Danica Patrick buys a new luxurious mountain-side villa; former IndyCar teammate Marco Andretti reacts

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Aug 21, 2025 13:01 GMT
Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick took to Instagram and shared images of her new luxurious villa with a caption detailing the reason behind the expensive purchase. Danica's former teammate, Marco Andretti, came out and reacted to the same in the comments section.

Beloit, Wisconsin-born Danica Patrick currently resides in a mansion in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 43-year-old’s Arizona abode is located in the Ancala community at the foothills of the McDowell Mountains near Taliesin West. However, to escape the Arizona heat, the former IndyCar driver looked for a residential place further north.

Danica took to Instagram and uploaded a post on August 20, 2025, as she shared images of her new luxurious mountain-side villa. The Wisconsin-born shared a carousel of 20 images, with images of what the villa looks like from the inside, its surroundings, and the 43-year-old enjoying a great time with four-legged friends at the villa.

The former IndyCar driver and her friends had a great time at the villa, as they indulged themselves with food, wine, played golf, and took a trek in the nearby mountains. While Danica Patrick didn't explicitly reveal the location of her new villa, she chose the song Colorado by CHAPPY for her post, suggesting the villa might be somewhere in Colorado.

The caption for the post detailed the reason why Danica decided to buy a villa in the mountains, as it read,

“I have been searching for my mountain escape from the Arizona heat for 5 years. I was patient and found a little slice of heaven. (And I am never patient). On top of great weather and beautiful mountains and wild animals.... I can play all my fav new sports! ⛷️⛳🎾🏔️☀️”
Danica Patrick's former IndyCar teammate, Marco Andretti, took to the comments section of the post and wrote,

“It's about time you spent some money.”
Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Danica and Marco were teammates before the 43-year-old decided to make the move away from IndyCar and join NASCAR (after the 2011 season). Patrick also uploaded a story on her Instagram and shared the view from her villa, with a caption that read,

“Friends, if you like adventuring, wine, amazing food, golf, hiking, biking, skiing, tennis-ing, and... wine... Plan your trip to come see me!”
Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Danica Patrick's Arizona abode was reportedly acquired for $4 million and spans over 7500 square feet.

Danica Patrick shared the final update from her 2025 Europe vacation

The 43-year-old took off to Europe at the end of July for her summer vacation and shared multiple posts from the same in her Instagram. The vacation began in Ibiza, followed by Sicily. Danica Patrick also took to the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium and ended her vacation in Sardinia.

Danica uploaded the final post from her Europe trip on August 12 with a caption that read,

“...but, Sardinia!!! More truffles, wine, and blue water please. That concludes the euro summer series, for this year. Come back next summer for more great tips on travel destinations and questionable picture choices.”

The former IndyCar driver retired from motorsports in 2018 and, since then, has been working as a part-time host for Sky F1. Danica also supported Donald Trump during the 2024 US Presidential elections and even spoke on behalf of the President.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

