Danica Patrick discloses wanting to “build a house” using neuroarchitecture after resharing story on IG

Danica Patrick shared her take on building her dream house via a social media post. The former NASCAR driver turned F1 pundit expressed her interest in neuroarchitecture.

On Wednesday, January 28, Danica Patrick shared a video via her Instagram story that delved into the effects of different architectures on the brain's chemistry (neuroarchitecture). Finding the video informative, she reshared the video and expressed her desire to build a house using information derived from neurosciences.

"I want to build a house using this information," she wrote.

Via Danica Patrick's Instagram story

Patrick's last IndyCar outing was at the Indianapolis 500 in 2018. Following her retirement, she has transitioned into sports commentary and entrepreneurship. She regularly gives intriguing insights while covering IndyCar, NASCAR, and Formula 1. Besides this, she has also written a book (Danica-Crossing the Line, published in 2006) and launched her clothing line called Warriors by Danica Patrick.

Danica Patrick reacts to US President Donald Trump's choice for National Intelligence Director

Besides expressing her curiosity and interest in building neuroscience-inspired architecture, Danica Patrick also expresses her thoughts on various political matters. On January 28, she shared her thoughts on US President Donald Trump's preference for the role of National Intelligence Director.

Trump is reportedly considering American politician and military officer Tulsi Gabbard as a suitable candidate for the reputed position. Patrick showed her support for the latter via her Instagram stories, as she shared a Newmax post and wrote:

"My girl @tulsigabbard has an incredible balance of having real integrity and also not being naive. She is the right person for the job to be in charge of national intelligence. She is also just real, I'm proud to call her my friend."

After serving as a U.S. representative for Hawaii's second congressional district from 2013 to 2021, Tulsi Gabbard has been serving in the U.S. Army Reserve. Notably, she was also the youngest state legislator in Hawaii (2002 to 2004).

Patrick attended Trump's inauguration and enjoyed her time alongside some esteemed guests. She took to her Instagram on 22nd January and shared a post with the caption:

"What a crew for the inauguration! So much fun and so much laughing! Thanks, @alexbruesewitz! However, I have learned there are a few things politics don’t care much about…. Food, water, and sleep. 😆 We departed at 8 am and returned at 2 pm. Thank god I packed some water and was able to finally eat my breakfast. 🤪 Also….. Melania was simply stunning and looked like the hottest mob boss. 🖤🤍"

A well-known figure in the Motorsport world, Patrick became the only woman to have won an Indycar series race after she won the Indy Japan 300 in April 2008.

