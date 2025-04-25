Danica Patrick drops 3-word reaction to Robert Kennedy Jr. announcing new food pyramid

Danica Patrick has shared a message of approval for American Public Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new food pyramid guidelines, which were announced at the start of April 2025. The American cabinet secretary has also announced new guidelines for public school nutrition.

Ad

Patrick has remained in the public eye since retiring from motorsports in 2018, especially due to her social media presence, where she often shares her views on various topics. She has also dabbled in politics since the 2024 Presidential elections, when she openly campaigned for Donald Trump.

The former IndyCar driver has registered her support for other members of Trump's cabinet, including Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.. On Friday, she shared her approval for RFK Jr.'s new food nutrition policies by resharing an Instagram post from @thewesternjournal that read:

Ad

Trending

"RFK Jr. confirms new food pyramid in the works, MAHA standards for school nutrition programs."

It was captioned:

"The upcoming changes will be huge for the MAHA movement."

Ad

Danica Patrick reshared this post via her Instagram story and wrote:

"Fan friggen tastic"

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/danicapatrick]

RFK Jr. is the founder of the Make America Healthy Again movement and now chairs it in his official capacity as the HHS Secretary. The movement claims to 'revive and empower a healthier America', and keeping in line with this, it was also announced on Tuesday [April 22] that the United States would ban numerous artificial food dyes.

Ad

Previously, Patrick had revealed her appreciation for RFK Jr., as she also shared having hosted a rally for him, along with Tulsi Gabbard, during the 2024 election campaign trail. The 43-year-old has been among the loudest advocates of the 'MAHA' movement over the past year and more.

Danica Patrick had attended Tulsi Gabbard's Senate confirmation hearing as the US Director of National Intelligence

Danica Patrick at the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick attended Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation hearing, who appeared in front of the Senate as Donald Trump's Director of National Intelligence. In January, the former NASCAR driver was present at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Ad

Patrick attended the hearing on January 31 and also posted photographs from the day via her X account. An excerpt from her post caption reads:

"So proud of @TulsiGabbard for showing the poise and presence needed to be our director of national intellingence."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Patrick has previously raced in both the IndyCar series and the NASCAR series during her motorsports career. The highlight of her career came in 2008, when she became the first and only woman to win an IndyCar race at the Indy Japan 300.

After getting involved in politics, Danica Patrick revealed that she had never voted in any election until 2024. In November last year, she endorsed Trump and voted for the Republican Presidential candidate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.