Danica Patrick drops 3-word reaction to Robert Kennedy Jr. announcing new food pyramid

Danica Patrick has shared a message of approval for American Public Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new food pyramid guidelines, which were announced at the start of April 2025. The American cabinet secretary has also announced new guidelines for public school nutrition.
Patrick has remained in the public eye since retiring from motorsports in 2018, especially due to her social media presence, where she often shares her views on various topics. She has also dabbled in politics since the 2024 Presidential elections, when she openly campaigned for Donald Trump.
The former IndyCar driver has registered her support for other members of Trump's cabinet, including Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.. On Friday, she shared her approval for RFK Jr.'s new food nutrition policies by resharing an Instagram post from @thewesternjournal that read:
"RFK Jr. confirms new food pyramid in the works, MAHA standards for school nutrition programs."
It was captioned:
"The upcoming changes will be huge for the MAHA movement."
Danica Patrick reshared this post via her Instagram story and wrote:
"Fan friggen tastic"
RFK Jr. is the founder of the Make America Healthy Again movement and now chairs it in his official capacity as the HHS Secretary. The movement claims to 'revive and empower a healthier America', and keeping in line with this, it was also announced on Tuesday [April 22] that the United States would ban numerous artificial food dyes.
Previously, Patrick had revealed her appreciation for RFK Jr., as she also shared having hosted a rally for him, along with Tulsi Gabbard, during the 2024 election campaign trail. The 43-year-old has been among the loudest advocates of the 'MAHA' movement over the past year and more.
Danica Patrick had attended Tulsi Gabbard's Senate confirmation hearing as the US Director of National Intelligence
Danica Patrick attended Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation hearing, who appeared in front of the Senate as Donald Trump's Director of National Intelligence. In January, the former NASCAR driver was present at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Patrick attended the hearing on January 31 and also posted photographs from the day via her X account. An excerpt from her post caption reads:
"So proud of @TulsiGabbard for showing the poise and presence needed to be our director of national intellingence."
Patrick has previously raced in both the IndyCar series and the NASCAR series during her motorsports career. The highlight of her career came in 2008, when she became the first and only woman to win an IndyCar race at the Indy Japan 300.
After getting involved in politics, Danica Patrick revealed that she had never voted in any election until 2024. In November last year, she endorsed Trump and voted for the Republican Presidential candidate.
