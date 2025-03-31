Danica Patrick has shared her happiness about US states 'leading the way for the country' without requiring federal intervention amid Utah's fluoride ban. The state Governor signed a bill banning the use of the chemical in its public water this week.

There was expected to be a push from within the Trump administration about pursuing bans on flouride in public water, as the now-Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had been pursuing such a move since before the 2024 elections.

Danica Patrick seemigly supports the move, as she has also been an advocate of the 'Make America Healthy Again' movement, which has been pioneered by RFK Jr. and will now be headed by him at a governmental level as the Health Secretary.

The former IndyCar driver reshared a post by @dr.jess.md via her instagram story, which shared the news of Utah banning fluoride and also mentioned how 'people are waking up to the health risks of environmental toxins. Patrick also shared a message along with the story, writing:

"Love that states are leading the way for the country. No need to wait for the big machine of the federal government."

Screen grab via Danica Patrick's instagram story

Utah Governor Spencer Cox is a Republican and has become the first to sign a bill banning the use of flouride in public water. The decree will come into effect from May 7, according to the BBC.

Further reports also suggest that Ohio and Florida are also mapping a plan to make a similar move in the near future.

Danica Patrick came out in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid backlash over his nomination as the HHS Secretary back in January

Danica Patrick speaking at a Donald Trump rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, November 2024 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick came out in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., when his nomination for the post of Health and Human Services Secretary came under scrutiny by a section of the American public. The 48-year-old has backed the former Democrat and has supported the MAHA movement, which was founded by him.

Supporting RFK Jr.'s nomination, Patrick claimed that any person who opposed his hiring as the HHS Secretary was 'either corrupt or dumb.'

"Anyone that opposes @RobertKennedyJr becoming HHS secretary is either corrupt or dumb. He has dedicated his life to improving health through the body and the planet we live on."

At the time, Kennedy's nomination as the Health Secretary was being criticized by a section of the public, including multiple medical professionals. This was due to his image as a conspiracy theorist and previous statements he had made which were contradictory to scientific consensus.

Regardless, he was confirmed as the HHS Secretary following a senate vote in February, which ended 52-48 in his favor. Danica Patrick also welcomed this move via her Instagram.

