“Someone who truly cares”: Danica Patrick rooting for RFK Jr.’s appointment as HHS secretary amid senate hearings

Danica Patrick recently told her fans via social media that she was preparing for another trip to Washington, DC, having attended President Donald Trump's second inauguration in January. However, she wasn't able to make it to the Senate confirmation hearings of Robert F Kennedy Jr., who was nominated by President Trump as the new secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Despite feeling sad about her absence, Patrick continues showing her support for RFK Jr.

The former IndyCar race winner took to her Instagram and posted a story saying that while she wasn't there, her friends were present at the hearing in full support of RFK Jr. Patrick finished her message by calling Kennedy Jr. someone who truly cares about the health of the American people and the senate should confirm his appointment.

"Sad I couldn't make it to @robertfkennedyjr hearing in DC Wednesday but my friends were there in force!" Danica Patrick wrote in her IG Story.

She mentioned the Instagram handles of her friends who were present and highlighted them in the photograph she shared. Patrick thanked Vani Hari, a popular food activist and an author, Calley Means, a former food and pharmaceutical consultant, Calley's sister Casey Means, a physician, and Megyn Kelly, a well-known American journalist and former attorney for supporting RFK Jr.

"Sure hope the senate confirms Bobby for HHS secretary. Someone who truly cares about making the American people healthy again," Patrick concluded her message.

Screengrab of Danica Patrick's Instagram Story supporting RFK Jr. as the new HHS secretary (@danicapatrick/IG)

This week, Kennedy Jr. answered questions from lawmakers on the Senate Finance and Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) committees. The discussions largely focused on his views on public health policies and controversial statements he has made in the past. The committees are expected to decide next week whether to move his nomination forward for a full Senate vote.

Danica Patrick lashed out at critics of RFK Jr.

Following the first day of the hearing, Danica Patrick took to Instagram to criticize those opposing Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation. She stated that anyone who did not support him was either ‘corrupt’ or not smart enough.

On Wednesday, January 29, Kennedy came in for criticism from senators, particularly for his critical views on pharmaceutical companies and vaccines. His past statements, including claims about a link between the measles vaccine and autism, were a key focus of the questioning. One of his most vocal critics was Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, who accused RFK Jr. of using his position and power to accumulate wealth.

Patrick responded to the backlash by posting a message on her Instagram story, showing her belief in Kennedy Jr.’s dedication to improving public health and the environment.

"If you oppose @robertjkennedujrfor HHS secretary, you're either corrupt or dumb. He has dedicated his life to improving health and the planet," she wrote.

Danica Patrick is in full support of Donald Trump in his second term in office and has spoken in favor of many of his decisions like nominating Tulsi Gabbard for the position of National Intelligence Director and revoking the security detail of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

