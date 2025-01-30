“You’re either corrupt or dumb”: Danica Patrick protests against critics of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid his HHS secretary run

Danica Patrick, a former IndyCar race winner and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, has defended Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after his nomination for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) faced criticism. Patrick took to Instagram to share her frustration with those opposing Kennedy’s appointment, stating that anyone against him was either corrupt or lacking intelligence.

HHS is a vast federal department responsible for overseeing agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), vaccine funding, and the Affordable Care Act. Kennedy, known for his critical views on vaccines and the pharmaceutical industry, faced strong opposition during his first confirmation hearing before the Senate on Wednesday.

One of his biggest critics was Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, who accused him of prioritizing personal gain over public service. Danica Patrick responded to the backlash against RFK Jr. by sharing a statement on her Instagram story.

"If you oppose @robertfkennedyjr for HHS secretary, you're either corrupt or dumb. He has dedicated his life to improving health and the planet," she wrote on her IG story (see image below).

Screengrab of Danica Patrick's Instagram Story supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the secretary of HHS

During the hearing, Kennedy pushed back against claims that he was anti-vaccine, explaining that he only advocates for stricter safety testing. He insisted that he supports the current childhood vaccination schedule and dismissed the conspiracy theorist label that has been attached to him.

"That's a pejorative that's applied to me to keep me from asking difficult questions about powerful interests," he said in response to senators' concerns as reported by BBC.

Along with his stance on vaccines, Kennedy was also questioned on sensitive issues like abortion and the pharmaceutical industry. He is scheduled to face further questioning in a second confirmation hearing on Thursday before the health, education, labor, and pensions committee.

Danica Patrick supported another Trump nominee

For most of her life, Danica Patrick stayed away from politics, focusing entirely on her racing career. However, in recent times, she has been a strong supporter of Donald Trump, endorsing his policies and backing his nominees for key government positions. She called Trump the logical choice for America during his second Presidential campaign.

Patrick recently voiced her support for Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's nominee for National Intelligence Director. She shared a Newsmax post on social media defending Gabbard and praised her for her character and leadership qualities.

"My girl @tulsigabbard has an incredible balance of having real integrity and also not being naive. She is the right person for the job to be in charge of national intelligence. She is also just real. I am proud to call her my friend," Patrick wrote in her Instagram story.

In addition to endorsing Kennedy and Gabbard, Patrick also supported Trump’s recent executive order to revoke the security detail for Dr. Anthony Fauci.

