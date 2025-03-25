Danica Patrick drops 3-word verdict on RFK Jr's major plan against Pharmaceutical businesses

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick reacted to Upward News’ post detailing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s plans against the pharmaceutical businesses.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy, was appointed the Secretary of Health and Human Services in Donald Trump's cabinet after the Republican became the US President, succeeding Joe Biden, this year.

RFK Jr. shared his plan to ban any pharmaceutical-related TV advertisements. The same was detailed by Upward News, who uploaded RFK’s picture with the headline “RFK Jr. Plans to Ban Pharmaceutical TV Ads”, captioning the Instagram post:

“Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to ban pharmaceutical ads on television. This has long been a position held by Kennedy. An attempt to enact this ban will face significant legal troubles on First Amendment grounds. The media isn't reporting the news-they're running interference for Democrats. Stories are buried. Narratives are twisted.”

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, sharing the post on Instagram story on March 24, hailed Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s move, reacting:

“I love this”

IG story (Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick)

After the FDA slackened its grip on the guidelines for pharmaceutical advertisement in the late 90s, the industry boomed and is now valued at $5 billion. RFK Jr’s proposed ban would not only hamper the pharmaceutical industry but also pose a threat to the TV industry.

It isn't sure how RFK Jr. will put his plans into action, as previous attempts made to ban or even nerf pharmaceutical advertisements were secured by the First Amendment Act.

Danica Patrick praised Tulsi Gabbard on becoming the Director of National Intelligence

Danica Patrick supported Donald Trump during the 2024 Presidential elections and was spotted multiple times in his rallies, speaking on behalf of the Republican.

Patrick continued her support on Instagram and was present for the inauguration and oath-taking ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.

Danica Patrick attended Tulsi Gabbard’s hearing for the DNI and congratulated her on becoming the Director of National Intelligence. She uploaded pictures from the hearing with an Instagram caption:

“So proud of @TulsiGabbard for showing the poise and presence needed to be our director of national intelligence. Not only does her 22 years of service to our country in office and in uniform prove her heart and competence.”

Danica Patrick continues to support Trump’s cabinet decision, including the decision of the United States Agency for International Development to send nearly all employees on administrative leave.

