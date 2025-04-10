Danica Patrick drops a 4-word reaction to governer’s actions on primary elections and more

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick dropped a four-word reaction to the New Mexico governor signing 60 new bills this week. Major areas of concern that were addressed were that of primary elections and the use of psilocybin.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made a major announcement by signing 60 new bills into law this Tuesday. Among the most significant changes were reforms to the state’s primary election process and the establishment of a state-run psilocybin program, aimed at assisting medical patients.

The legislative package includes bills addressing a wide array of priorities: healthcare access, public safety, education, and environmental protection. One of the most talked-about measures is the effort to expand voting rights, specifically by allowing New Mexico’s 310,000 independent voters easier access to participate in primary elections.

Another headline-making bill was the approval of a state-run psilocybin program. New Mexico now joins Oregon and Colorado in authorizing the medical use of the psychedelic substance, with a growing body of research highlighting the potential of psilocybin to treat conditions like PTSD and depression.

Reacting to the news, Danica Patrick took to her Instagram stories to express herself and wrote:

"Let the healing begin!"

Danica Patrick's story - Source: via @danicapatrick on Instagram

Among the 60 bills signed by the governor, Senate Bill 19 mandates training for university regents. House Bill 10 grants policing powers to regulate the cannabis industry and Senate Bill 21 expands state control over surface water previously under federal oversight.

Danica Patrick jokes about wearing sweatpants on her Instagram story

Beyond the New Mexico bills story, Danica Patrick is an active individual on her social media platforms. Ever since her retirement from the sport back in 2018, the 42-year-old has devoted herself to becoming a successful media personnel among her other ventures.

In another recent story on her Instagram, where she has close to a million followers, Patrick shared a picture of herself wearing red sweatpants. The mirror selfie was accompanied by a light-hearted caption that read:

"Not sure I am built for the oversized sweatpants look. 🍑👀"

Even beyond her Instagram handle, Danica Patrick garners substantive media attention. The former driver, who competed in IndyCar and NASCAR between 2005 and 2018, has found success as a pundit, analyst, and commentator, successfully transitioning to a new career.

Patrick has consistently been a part of Sky F1's broadcasting team as an analyst, alongside also featuring in the Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive To Survive. She has also showcased her broadcasting skills in NASCAR and IndyCar, commentating on major events of both series every year since 2019.

