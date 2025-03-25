Danica Patrick drops 4-word reaction to Matthew Olk Jr.'s IG clip

Danica Patrick has shared her reaction to a video by social media influencer Matthew Olk Jr., in which he is trying to think of a new way to constitute a year with 13 equal months of 28 days each. He captioned it, "Deep thoughts."

Patrick is quite active on social media, on which she shares a whole host of content including insights into her personal life, her personal and political views, workout routines and a variety of other topics. She also shares videos and posts with her fans and followers that she finds funny from time to time, such as this video from Olk Jr.

Olk Jr. is spiritual influencer who says he left his job at JP Morgan to pursue his current career. He shares his journey of self-discovery and focuses on helping his viewers find their 'purpose' and in their self-improvement. He also posts quirky and funny views on his Instagram and Tiktok from time to time.

The American shared this reel on his Instagram last week, re-calculating how a year should be constituted by having 13 months of 28 days each, in which every first day of the month would be Monday and every last day would be a Sunday. He also raised tongue-in-cheek questions about the names of some of the months.

Danica Patrick shared this on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Stop being so sensical. 😂"

Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/danicapatrick]

Patrick often shares such videos and quirky thoughts via her instagram, along with her own political and social thoughts from time to time as well. She has been in the public eye even after retiring from motorsport in 2018, sporadically appearing as a pundit covering IndyCar and F1.

Danica Patrick hails Elon Musk as a 'hero' after SpaceX rescue of NASA astronauts

Danica Patrick at a Donald Trump campaign in Pennsylvania, November 2024 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick has hailed billionaire Elon Musk as a 'hero' after the businessman's space exploration company helped bring back two NASA astronauts stuck on the International Space Station for the last nine months. The former IndyCar star also mentioned the declassification of the John F. Kennedy CIA files.

While hailing the Trump administration, the 43-year-old pointed to the JFK files and Musk's actions as two pieces of 'good news':

"While dems are burning perfectly good Teslas and continuing to be totally out of touch with reality …. @elonmusk is busy being a hero, bringing back astronauts that were stuck in space for 9 months instead of 8 days. And since there aren’t enough days in the year to spread out the good news with this administration, we ALSO got 80,000 pages of JFK files. We call this a regular Tuesday. 🇺🇸"

Patrick has been a supporter and follower of the Republican party and especially Donald Trump since before the 2024 Presidential elections, and even campaigned for the right-wing during the elections last winter.

