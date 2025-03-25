Danica Patrick drops a 3-word reaction to RFK Jr.’s pharmaceutical ad ban plan

Former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Danica Patrick has reacted to US President Donald Trump-led government's plan to ban pharmaceutical ads on television. Patrick shared the news on her Instagram story and showed her support for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr.'s stance.

Patrick entered stock car racing over a decade ago in 2010 after achieving great success in the IndyCar Series. She became the first woman in motorsports history to win the Indy Japan 300. Following her impressive accomplishments, Patrick joined the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing in 2010 and completed 191 races over seven years. After attending the TPUSA America Fest in 2023, she has developed a keen interest in politics.

In her latest Instagram story, Danica Patrick responded to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s plan to ban pharmaceutical advertisements on TV. She expressed her support with a three-word reaction:

"I love this."

Patrick's reaction to the news (Source: @danicapatrick via Instagram)

According to the shared report, any attempt to implement the ban will face legal challenges based on the First Amendment. The post stated:

Danica Patrick has voiced her concerns about America's health situation on social media. Previously, she expressed support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his efforts to combat artificial additives and dyes that cause severe health issues.

“I’ll never understand”: Danica Patrick shared her thoughts on the FDA's ban on Red Dye 3

In January 2025, the former IndyCar Series driver Danica Patrick spoke out about the ban on Red Dye 3. She shared a reel of well-known psychiatrist Daniel G. Amen on her Instagram story, where he explained the health conditions linked to the dye.

On January 15, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a ban on the commonly used food dye Red Dye 3. The dye is typically used in foods and drinks like candies, cereals, cherries in fruit cocktails, and strawberry-based milkshakes for a bright red hue. The psychiatrist also emphasized that the dye has shown cancer symptoms in animals.

Dr. Amen further noted that the dye has a direct impact on brain health and increases the chances of hyperactivity. Reflecting on this concern, Danica Patrick wrote:

"Amen! How this got into our food in the first place, I'll never understand"

The former NASCAR driver also shared a clip of Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discussing the current food situation in America.

“There’s a thousand ingredients in processed food in this country that are banned in other countries. We have the worst food—I would guess the worst food of any country in the world. And we have the worst health,” he said.

In response, Patrick said:

"My dad has always said - Without our health, we have nothing."

The FDA has set a deadline of January 2027 for manufacturers to find new alternatives or reformulate their recipes. Meanwhile, for drug companies, the deadline is extended to January 2028.

