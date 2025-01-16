“I’ll never understand”: Danica Patrick shares her thoughts on FDA’s recent ban on Red Dye 3

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick recently took to her Instagram and expressed her views on the Red Dye 3 ban. She shared a reel by a well-recognized psychiatrist, Daniel G. Amen, on her story in which the doctor explained the health conditions caused by dye.

Danica Patrick ventured into stock car racing in 2010 after her successful stint in the IndyCar Series. She debuted in the Cup Series under former NASCAR team Stewart Haas Racing and competed in 191 races over her seven-year career. She is well known for winning the 2008 Indy Japan 300 and becoming the first woman to do so in motorsports.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned Red Dye Number 3, a synthetic dye widely used in food and drinks, including candy, cereals, cherries in fruit cocktails, and strawberry-flavored milkshakes to bring out the bright red cherry color. Dr. Daniel G. Amen also highlighted that the dye has been linked to cancer in animals.

Dr. Amen also revealed brain health is directly impacted by an individual's dietary habits, and synthetic dyes also increase the risk of hyperactivity and behavioral issues in both children and adults. Reflecting on the concerning issue, Danica Patrick wrote:

"Amen! How this got into our food in the first place, I'll never understand"

Danica Patrick expressed her views on the ban on the Red number 3 Dye (Source: @danicapatrick via Instagram)

The Food and Drug Administration has given the manufacturers a deadline to reformulate their recipes till January 15, 2027, and for ingested drug-making companies, the deadline is extended for a year.

Prior to reacting to the major news, Patrick hosted an interview with a well-known psychic.

"What the dead want us to know": Danica Patrick teases her fans with an upcoming conversation with Allison DuBois

Former Stewart Haas Racing driver Danica Patrick recently invited American author and psychic Allison DuBois on her latest episode of the 'Pretty Intense' podcast. She shared the exciting news with her fans by posting an image with DuBois on her Instagram story and captioning it:

"Thank you Allison! @mediumallison and I talked about what the dead want us to know and the good and bad coming this year astrologically."

Patrick also ventured into politics last year and voted for the first time in her life. She joined as a supporter of the Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and campaigned with him across the United States. She also served as a guest moderator at a Town Hall event featuring JD Vance in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Additionally, after retiring from stock car racing in 2018, Patrick pursued diverse ventures, from starting an athleisure apparel brand, 'Warrior by Danica Patrick,' to crafting Danica Rosé Wine. She also transitioned into media and acted as a commentator for major motorsports events.

