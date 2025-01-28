Danica Patrick recalls what her dad 'always said' as she shares a hard-hitting truth about America's food situation

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick recently expressed her concerns about the current situation of packaged food and supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s fight to make America healthy again. She shared a clip of Kennedy Jr.'s recent interview with Shawn Ryan on her Instagram story, recalling her father's learning.

Patrick began her stock car racing career after dominating the IndyCar Series. She became the first woman to win the Indy Japan 300 race, and two years later, she ventured into NASCAR in 2010 under Stewart Haas Racing's banner. She competed in 191 races in her seven-year stint in the series. After a successful motorsports career, she took an interest in politics after attending the TPUSA America Fest with her sister in 2023.

In the clip shared by Danica Patrick on her Instagram story, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlighted the current situation of America's processed food situation and said:

“There’s a thousand ingredients in processed food in this country that are banned in other countries. We have the worst food—I would guess the worst food of any country in the world. And we have the worst health.”

On Wednesday, January 29, the United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will appear before the Senate Finance Committee for the first of the two confirmation hearings. He has prioritized advocating for safe food in America, vowing to crack down on artificial additives and dyes causing significant health problems.

Reflecting upon the same, Patrick supported Kennedy Jr. while expressing her concerns and wrote:

"I sure hope @robertfkennedyjr hearing goes well on Wednesday and he is our new HHS secretary."

"My dad has always said - Without our health, we have nothing," she added.

Danica Patrick lent her support to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy in his fight for better food options (Source: @danicapatrick via Instagram)

“I’ll never understand”: Danica Patrick's thoughts on the Red Dye 3 ban

Earlier this month, Danica Patrick took to her Instagram story and expressed her views on the ban of Red Dye 3. She shared a clip of well-recognized psychiatrist Daniel G. Amen, where he revealed the serious health conditions caused by the dye's consumption.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed a ban on Red Dye 3, commonly used in packaged food and drinks to enhance their color, bringing out the bright red cherry color. Dr. Amen revealed that the dye has been linked to cancer in the lab rats.

He added that brain health is directly linked to one's dietary habits, and Red Dye 3 also increases the risk of hyperactivity and behavioral issues. Reflecting upon the same, Danica Patrick wrote:

"Amen! How this got into our food in the first place, I'll never understand"

The FDA has given the manufacturers a deadline of January 15, 2027, to reformulate their recipe, and for the drug companies, the deadline is extended for a year till January 15, 2028.

