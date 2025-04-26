Danica Patrick drops 5-word remark after intense workout

Danica Patrick recently joked about kicking the bucket after an intense workout session. On her Instagram Story on Friday, the former IndyCar star shared glimpses from her gruelling workout routine with her fans.

Danica Patrick has maintained her athlete-level fitness even after she retired from motorsports in 2018, following stints in both IndyCar and NASCAR over a 13-year period in American racing. She often shares glimpses of her workout routines with her fans on social media.

The 43-year-old shared an image of herself on Saturday, where she was sitting on a bench, looking exhausted, after her workout had finished. She also added a five-word remark to the Instagram Story, letting her fans know how she felt after the session.

"Today was flirting with death."

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/danicapatrick]

Patrick shared videos of her workout routine via her Instagram Story on Friday as well, which included exercises such as the cable rows, deficit deadlift, and the 'good morning'.

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick] iTurning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty

Patrick made her IndyCar debut in 2005 when she joined the Rahal Letterman team's roster. She spent seven years in the series, and the highlight of her career arrived in 2008, when she became the first female driver to win an IndyCar race at the 2008 Japan Indy 300 with Andretti.

While still racing in the open-wheel series, the American also joined the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2010 with JR Motorsports, competing at 13 events. She then switched over to stock cars full-time in 2012, and subsequently also made her Sprint Cup debut that year with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Danica Patrick also shared what she did after her intense workout session on Friday

Danica Patrick at the Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held at Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick shared an update on what she ended up doing to relax after her intense workout session on Friday. She shared an after-session image with bodybuilder Dusti VanTilborg via her Instagram Story.

Continuing from her 'flirting with death' statement, Patrick jokingly confirmed that she did, in fact, survive, but spent a lot of time unwinding at home after the gym session.

"But did we die? No. Well, maybe I sat on the couch at home for 30 min to regain my composure. And appetite. 🤪"

Screen grab from Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick]

Patrick has remained relevant in the media ever after retiring from motorsports in 2018, as she has appeared on numerous TV programs, including appearing as a pundit covering IndyCar and F1 on a sporadic basis.

Recently, Patrick has been in the headlines for her political and social opinions, ever since she endorsed Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump in 2024. She also campaigned for the 78-year-old, and has lauded multiple of his policy decisions ever since he retook office in January.

