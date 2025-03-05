Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick took to social media to make her feelings known about Donald Trump's joint address to Congress for the first time on Tuesday. The 47th US President spoke about an array of topics, making his 1-hour-40-minute speech the longest-ever address to Congress, surpassing former Democrat Bill Clinton's 2000 address.

Among the highlights of Trump's speech was his stance on eliminating the federal DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity) initiatives and defending his new tariffs. The 78-year-old also emphasized that America would be "woke no longer."

Patrick, who has been a loyal Trump supporter since leaning into politics in 2024, appreciated his "epic" speech and took a subtle dig at the left-wing supporters.

"What an epic speech by @realDonaldTrump Those who couldn’t stand for the ways that America has been made better, safer, stronger, and more - American, will be miserable for a long time. The golden age is here and the left… is just sitting there," the Sky Sports F1 analyst wrote in an X post.

Danica Patrick voiced her support for Donald Trump in the lead-up to and throughout the 2025 US presidential elections last year. She cast her life's first-ever vote in his favor in 2024. She was also present at his oath-taking ceremony at the Capital Rotunda in Washington, D.C., in January.

Danica Patrick stands in support of new US intel chief Tulsi Gabbard and FBI Director Kash Patel

Republican Nominee Donald Trump Campaigns For President Across Pennsylvania - Source: Getty

In February this year, Danica Patrick actively voiced her support for Donald Trump-nominated Tulsi Gabbard for the post of Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and Kash Patel for the role of FBI Director.

On February 13, Gabbard was sworn in as the new DNI with a 52-48 vote on party lines. Patrick, who is a close friend of hers, shared her joy via an Instagram story.

"Great day for America!!! So happy for you @tulsigabbard! 🤍" the former IndyCar driver wrote.

A few days later, on February 8, the US Senate voted 48-45 along party lines to advance Kash Patel's bid for FBI Director. Patrick took to her Instagram story yet again to celebrate this development.

"That's what I'm talking about!" she wrote.

On February 21, Patel was officially sworn in as the ninth director of the FBI in a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

During the US presidential elections last year, Patrick's role was more than just showing her support via social media. She was involved in Trump's political campaigns and rallies while simultaneously managing her motorsport commitments to Sky Sports as an F1 analyst.

There has been no update on Sky Sports renewing her contract for 2025, and the first race of the season, the Australian GP, is less than two weeks away.

